This Traveler-loved Portable Charger has 50,000+ 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Over Half Off Today

Shoppers love this durable charger so much, they’re buying more than one.

Published on July 12, 2023 02:00AM EDT

One-Off Deal: Steeply Discounted Portable Charger Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

No packing list is complete without a reliable portable charger, regardless of your trip itinerary. Even if you expect plenty of outlet access to keep your phone, headphones, and tablets at the ready, there’s no telling when travel delays, spontaneous adventures, or technical difficulties will leave you in need of a backup power bank. Luckily, one of Amazon’s best-selling portable chargers is majorly marked down for Prime Day

You can snag the Inui Portable Charger while it’s more than 50 percent off during the retailer’s annual sale that ends today. For just $17, you can have the peace of mind and convenience that’s inspired thousands of shoppers — 52,000, to be exact — to leave the genius travel essential a five-star rating. Travelers say it can fully charge multiple devices during any road trip, train ride, or long day of sightseeing.

The Inui Portable Charger is light and slim enough to slip into your pocket. It’s compatible with Apple, Samsung, and LG phones and anything else that uses a USB-C cable. You can charge up to three devices at a time via the two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, so your headphones, tablet, and smartwatch will stay at the ready through every long-haul flight

Amazon PD INIU Portable Charger Black

Amazon

Looks aren’t everything, but the battery indicator lights on this particular charger are really, really cute. The paw print design was inspired by the brand’s contribution to training guide dogs. “We bought this charger to take to Disney World. It did not disappoint when our phones died and we needed it the most. Charged fairly quickly and I love how you can determine the battery life based off of how many parts of the ‘paw’ light up,” one fan of the design wrote. Shoppers love that the indicator lights are as functional as they are cute: they’re bright and large enough to easily see when you’re in a hurry, no squinting required. 

The Inui Portable Charger measures at 5.2 inches by 2.7 inches by .5 inches. And at a feathery 6.9 ounces, it’s light enough to pop in any purse or carry-on. “I can shove it in my pocket alongside my cell phone,” a shopper shared

Amazon PD INIU Portable Charger Red

Amazon

It’s a small but mighty power bank with a durable build to keep up with any traveler. “My first lasted well over a year, was dropped in water, dropped down stairs and still lasted longer than I thought,” one shopper wrote, adding that it’s “the best portable charger” they’ve ever had. A handy travel pouch makes it even easier to take on the move. Snag it now for just $18 and make the investment even more worthwhile.

You can get the Inui Portable Charger without an Amazon account, but if you sign up for free, you’ll get the easiest shopping experience. And remember, Prime Members have access to the best deals and amazing benefits and perks

There are plenty more great portable charger deals at Amazon for Prime Day, including wireless options. Keep scrolling for the one travel essential you won’t regret purchasing before your next trip.

More Best-selling Portable Chargers on Sale at Amazon

Inui Wireless Charger

Amazon Prime Day Iniu 15W Wireless Phone Charger

Amazon

Baseus Power Bank

Baseus Power Bank 65W

Amazon

iWalk Portable Charger

Amazon PD iWALK Portable Charger

Amazon

Anker Foldable Wireless Charger

Amazon PD Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18. 

