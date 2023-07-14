This Best-selling Inflatable Kayak That's Durable and Easy to Set Up Is Still 46% Off After Prime Day

The summertime is rife with outdoor activities to choose from, but if you’ve always found yourself drawn to the water, kayaking and paddle boarding are likely already on your radar. If these sports have previously felt inaccessible to you, a blow-up ride is a packable and easy way to join in on the fun.

Now, Amazon has made it easier than ever to get out on the water without draining your wallet because the Intex Excursion Pro 2-person Kayak Set is on sale (and one of the many deals included in Amazon’s post-Prime Day sale) for a truly impressive 46 percent off. Whether you’re new to the activity or have found it’s time to swap out your old kayak, this best-selling inflatable boat is the dependable option you’ve been looking for.

Durability is the name of the game when it comes to inflatable kayaks and paddle boards, and this high-quality boat is made with a three-ply laminate along with durable PVC and polypropylene material to create a ride that’s prepared to take on friction, rough impact, and even scalding heat. Both the one-person and two-person boats are easy to use (even for beginners at the sport), and the high-pressure inflation of these boats makes them incredibly stable so you don’t have to worry about tipping over. Plus, the kayaks come with two removable skegs that make for smooth maneuvering through both deep and shallow water.

The highlight of this inflatable kayak, however, is the ease at which it’s stored in between uses, making it especially well-suited for outdoorsy shoppers on the go. The kayak packs down into a simple carry bag which is great for keeping in the trunk of your car ahead of your next adventure, and even the two accompanying paddles break down into smaller parts for storage.

This ultra-comfy boat additionally features exceptional space within the kayak, with a mounting bracket for fishing accessories, as well as room in the stern with a stainless steel D-ring to secure your gear to the boat. And yes, you can bring along plenty of essentials because the maximum capacity of this boat is 400 pounds.

The smooth ride has become a best-seller at Amazon for good reason, and has even earned more than 4,200 five-star ratings for the ease at which it’s set up and the comfort of the boat itself. One shopper noted that inflating the kayak was “very easy” and “doesn’t take long at all,” adding that they’ve spent “over 10 hours sitting in it” and they found it to be “more comfortable than the nice seat” they have in their fishing kayak.

Another outdoorsy user called the inflatable kayak a “diamond in the rough,” explaining that not only does the kit contain “everything you need to enjoy your day on the water,” but it’s even an “excellent starting kit for someone looking to get into the hobby.” They were also impressed that the boat is “easy to pack down,” and it had “no issue going back in the bag” which can often be a struggle with inflatable gear.

If you’re looking for an inflatable kayak that’s built to last, shoppers have also noted that the durability of the boat as been “astounding,” noting that they have ridden it “over rocks, trees, through rivers, streams, shallows, and even Lake Michigan,” and the boat “has held up with no issues, stays inflated, and gets me where I want to go.” Another person shared that the “quality is impressive,” adding that the “material is very durable,” and it’s overall an “extremely stable vessel on the water.”

New kayakers and old pros alike will be thrilled to find that the Intex Excursion Pro 2-person Kayak Set is currently on sale for a staggering 46 percent off, while the one-person boat has also been discounted to just $178. This sturdy, spacious, and comfortable inflatable kayak comes equipped with everything you need for a relaxing day out on the water, and as the No. 1 best-seller at Amazon, you can trust it’s the perfect companion for your aquatic adventures.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $178.

