Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Inflatable Kayak Is on Sale — and May Just Be Your Best Purchase for Summer

The spring and summer are rife with potential for new outdoor activities to explore, but few things are more thrilling than the opportunity to spend some time by the water. If you’ve been looking for a way to elevate your lakeside vacation this year, there’s one piece of outdoor gear that may be missing from your repertoire: a kayak.

Now, if you’re new to the sport you may not feel inclined to invest in a pricey ride, but it’s still important that the kayak you’re putting your faith into is well-equipped to keep you safe and comfortable during your aquatic outings. Our solution? The Intex Challenger K1 Kayak which is not only sturdy but also inflatable (read: easy to pack into the car). Plus, it’s currently 47 percent off at Amazon right now.

This best-selling kayak is made with an incredibly durable, welded, puncture-resistant vinyl that’s easy to navigate and designed for comfort. Inflatable floor L-beams add a level of stability to your ride with ample leg space in the cockpit, and there’s even a cargo net affixed to the front of the kayak that’s well suited to hold extra gear while you’re en route to your destination.

You’ll also find a grab line on either side of the kayak in the instance you fall out, and the inflatable seat features a supportive backrest so you can row in comfort throughout the day. Not to mention it comes with an 84-inch aluminum oar, as well as a high output manual hand pump and a repair patch for keeping your kayak in good condition. All in all, the boat comes out to 108 inches by 13 inches by 30 inches, weighs 27 pounds, and has the capacity to hold up to 220 pounds with ease.

Not only is this kayak Amazon’s number one best-seller, but it has also earned more than 20,400 perfect ratings, solidifying its spot as a worthy addition to your warm-weather adventure gear collection. This inflatable kayak is particularly useful for beginners at the sport, and one shopper confirmed that the “set up is surprisingly easy,” and it’s also “very durable.”

Another customer shared that they “purchased this [kayak] in 2015,” and “absolutely nothing has failed on this thing despite my rough treatment.” They even noted that they “can’t think of many things that have been as useful and fun as this purchase for such little money.” And if you’re planning on taking your kayak with you on your next vacation, this shopper can put your mind at ease that the boat is “easy to store and travel with,” adding that it’s “more comfortable and easier to maneuver” than other inflatable kayaks.

Whether this is your first year exploring the world of water sports or you’re simply looking for an unbeatable deal on a durable, high-quality kayak, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is fit for the job and currently on sale at Amazon for just $90. This smooth ride is lightweight and easy to transport, ensuring that every time you hit the lake or the river you can do so with the knowledge that you got the best price on a kayak that will last you for years to come.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $90.

