The One Thing Michael Bublè Always Packs When He Goes on Tour Will Melt Your Heart

Michael Bublè may be known for serenading the world with his ultra-romantic songs, classic standard covers, and all-around charm, but no matter where he is he brings a piece of "Home" with him wherever he goes.

"I have pictures of my wife and my kids," he shared with Travel + Leisure, just after his shows in Las Vegas wrapped up. "As I'm sitting here in this hotel room, they're everywhere, and I put them up wherever I am."

In the spring, Bublé set out on his "Evening With Michael Bublé" tour, with stops in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Australia. It's a months long excursion that will have him flying all over the globe, but it's a task Bublé says is easier than it appears, thanks to a few tricks up his sleeve.

To make sure any red-eye flight or hotel feel like his own little oasis, Bublè tells T+L that his comfort items — including a heated blanket and a sturdy neck pillow — are key.

Michael Buble preforming "Buble!" Credit: Chris Haston/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And really, he says, despite the constant flights and travel, the touring is "so easy. Number one. I genuinely love what I do, and I love who I do it for."

"I think if you could ever compare me to anyone, it might be Gordon Ramsey. Not just because of how sexy we are," he added with a hearty laugh. "But, I think I'm like a chef and I love creating. I love creating in the kitchen and more than that, I love who I create it for."

But Bublé doesn't stop at creating great things in the kitchen — or in the studio. He's also been rather busy crafting a new fragrance, "Michael Bublé By Invitation".

The scent is just as sexy as Bublé (and Ramsey). Though crafted with women in mind, its scent most certainly makes it an excellent gender-neutral contender.

The heart of the fragrance is a blend of four flowers: rose and peony, wild Jasmine for body, and lily of the valley. It's complete with top notes of red fruits and bergamot, wrapped up with sandalwood and musk blended with vanilla praline for good measure.

"It's no secret that I am a hopeless romantic, which is reflected in the music I write, the songs I sing, and the shows I've performed around the world," Bublé said. "I've always loved fine fragrance and wanted to create a scent that represents the same sentiments as my music – feelings of love, romance, and passion."

Though he loves the fragrance now, Bublé shares that he almost said no to creating it in the first place.

"My manager called me and said, 'Hey, would you like to do this fragrance thing?' I said, 'No, I'm not interested," admitting he felt like the project was too out of his realm — until he learned he could be a part of the process from start to finish.

So, he traveled to France to what he calls a "fancy French perfume house" to test every element, smell every ingredient, and create something unique to him for the fans he loves so dearly.

"It was a lot of fun, and I love being part of it," he said. "And listen, I love music and I love what I do, but it's nice to have that sort of outlet artistically where it's not just music, it's something else."

When asked about his best smelling fans, Bublé once again gave a laugh and refused to pit his fans against one another. Instead, he reaffirmed his excitement to get to see everyone live once again.