Collapsed Section of Busy I-95 Near Philadelphia to Reopen in About 2 Weeks — What to Know

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the update over the weekend.

Published on June 20, 2023
I-95 construction
Photo:

Getty Images

Interstate 95, which was damaged in Philadelphia earlier this month, is expected to open much sooner than initially announced.

“I can state with confidence that we will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement during a briefing with President Joe Bide over the weekend. “We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work of those here and our incredible union trade workers.”

The collapse occurred last weekend after a truck caught fire on the Route 73/Cottman Avenue ramp, causing the roadway to partially collapse and heavily damaging the southbound roadway. Following that, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation set up detours to route travelers around the damaged road, which it detailed on a special section of its website.

Last week, Shapiro announced demolition of the damaged bridge and roadway had been completed and took just four days. Crews have since been working to pour foamed glass aggregate into the gap in the roadway.

The closure of the road had the potential to cripple summer travel and road trips on the East Coast. In fact, more than 150,000 vehicles travel on the highway each day, Biden noted on Saturday after he and Shapiro took an aerial survey of the site.

“To the people of Philadelphia, I want to say that we’re with you,” Biden said. “We’re going to stay with you… until it’s totally finished. And we’re going to try to do that in as quick a time as possible.”

To help expedite the repairs, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released $3 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds to “use as a down payment by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to offset costs of repair work.” On top of that, Biden promised the state would “be getting a lot more federal funding out the door in the coming weeks.”

