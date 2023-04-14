This guide will help ensure you’ve packed everything you could possibly need for an international trip, whether it’s your first time leaving the country or you’re a seasoned traveler. Having these items on hand — along with the appropriate clothing and shoes for your destination — will help make your trip as smooth and seamless as possible.

Packing for an international trip specifically requires careful planning; sure, you can probably find forgotten items while abroad in many destinations but having everything already secured in your suitcase will make your trip a whole lot easier. Nobody wants to spend a half day of travel searching for something they forgot at home.

We don’t tend to complain a whole lot when it comes to planning and preparing for travel. Sure, there are bad parts, boring parts, and stressful parts… but all the negative aspects of the travel process give way to some of the best and most memorable life experiences. The packing process may fall into the less-fun side of preparing for travel but, with the right mindset and strategy, it can make the whole trip.

Tech We know, we know. You’re not setting out on an international trip to be consumed by your tech, but there are certain essentials that can make a good trip even better, whether aiding an itinerary, ensuring your safety, or simply entertaining you while in transit. Packing things like a reliable Wi-fi hotspot and a portable power bank means you’ll always have access to your smartphone for emergencies (or just to use Google Maps to navigate your self-guided walking tour without having to pop into a cafe every few blocks).

Best Adapter EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Traveling abroad with a good adapter is non-negotiable. Seriously, if there’s one thing you’ll want to have on hand once you’ve dropped your bags on your hotel floor after a long day of travel, it’s an adapter that’ll charge up your phone quickly and efficiently so you waste no time before heading out to explore. Look for something like the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter; it comes equipped with multiple outlets that cover more than 150 countries but the convenient sliding design means you won’t have to fuss with (or be responsible for) multiple attachments if you’re planning on traveling between the U.K. and Europe, for example. It’s also equipped with four USB ports for added convenience. Price at time of publish: $23



Best Wi-fi Hotspot Skyroam Solis Lite Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On B&H Photo Video Do you remember the days of traveling before Google Maps? It’s hard to imagine a time when we’d actually have to ask locals for directions or hope we’re reading a paper map properly. The Solis Lite 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot makes modern travel even easier by ensuring you’re always connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network, wherever you are. It doesn’t require a SIM card or a contract and functions seamlessly in more than 135 countries around the world. It can also support up to ten devices at a given time — which means your travel buddies will thank you, too. Price at time of publish: $140



Best Camera Sony Alpha 7R V Sony View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Beachcamera.com While you don’t necessarily need a professional-level camera in order to take great vacation photos, if you’re looking to invest in one that’ll provide years of high-quality images, look into the Sony Alpha 7R V Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera. This camera features a new AI processing unit that provides real-time face recognition and autofocus which allows you to capture everything from cheesy souvenir group photos to more serious cityscapes with ease. It’s definitely a camera designed for intermediate photographers but it’s intuitive enough for beginners to be able to grow into as well. Price at time of publish: $3,900 The 11 Best Cameras for Travel of 2023, According to Professional Photographers

Best Tripod Phopik Aluminum Extendable Tripod Stand Amazon View On Amazon Another way to ensure great vacation photos? Investing in a decent tripod stand. Selfies have their time and place but being able to set up a tripod to get group shots in idyllic settings will ensure frame-worthy visual souvenirs. The Phopik Aluminum Extendable Tripod Stand is a great option for those who travel with both a digital camera and a smartphone as the convertible device can actually be used as a selfie stick and tripod for smartphones while also extending into a more stable tripod suitable for a heavier camera. It also packs down ultra-small when not in use so you won’t have to run around all day with a full-sized tripod under your arm. Price at time of publish: $32

Best Portable Power Bank Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Battery Amazon View On Amazon The Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger is a game-changer for those long travel days when you might not have the chance to sit around and wait for your smartphone to refuel. The lightweight charger has a 13,000 mAh cell capacity which is more than enough to charge the average smartphone between three to five times in full. If you’re concerned about having your phone for safety purposes (like to grab an Uber, use Google Maps, call for help, etc.), a compact portable charger like this one will offer serious peace of mind for your entire trip. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Noise-canceling Headphones Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 5 Bose View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Noise-canceling headphones are going to be a heavy-hitter in your international travel arsenal, especially during red-eye flights. The Bose 700 Noise-Canceling Headphones are our top pick when it comes to the best value and quality; these minimalist, over-ear headphones feature 11 levels of active noise canceling which will allow you to retreat into your music or podcast while drowning out the world around you. We really like the lightweight design and slightly tilted earcups which are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without any discomfort. The headphones also feature an impressive 20-hour battery life which should get you where you're going without having to pause to charge them. Price at time of publish: $379

Best Luggage Tracker Apple AirTag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Apple The Apple AirTag earned some serious air time over the past year or so as post-pandemic travel intensified, and airport baggage handling practices couldn’t keep up. Popping a couple of AirTags into your checked luggage will allow you to track your suitcases in real time which offers peace of mind and can help track down and expedite the return of lost-in-transit baggage. The tiny trackers are only about the size of a quarter and can easily be popped into a side pocket without taking up any space at all. From there, you’ll have instant access to your luggage location directly from your iPhone. Price at time of publish: $29 for 1

Accessories It can be tricky to strike a healthy balance between actual travel essentials and products that seem useful in theory but actually just end up taking up precious space in your suitcase or carry-on. The following items are designed to make travel as easy and comfortable as possible and are all compact, easy to pack, and won’t end up weighing you down. They’re also highly practical for staying organized and put together while making your way through passport control or while taking public transport from the airport to your hotel.

Best Passport Cover Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet RFID Blocking PU Leather Card Case Cover, Denim Charcoal / Brown Amazon View On Amazon You might not think you need a passport cover, but you’ll be grateful you have one before setting off on an international trip. The Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet is a particularly great option designed to help you not only keep your passport safe and secure but most of your essential travel day documents, too. The budget-friendly passport holder features an RFID-blocking material for extra protection and also includes a variety of slots and pockets for credit cards, ID, and your boarding pass. We also like that this one comes in a huge variety of colorways, ranging from classic grays and blues to fun pops of lavender and mustard yellow. Price at time of publish: $11 The 15 Best Passport Covers of 2023

Best Travel Wallet Zoppen Passport Holder Travel Wallet Amazon View On Amazon If you’re hoping to score something with a little extra space, opting for a travel wallet might be a better plan. The Zoppen Passport Holder Travel Wallet is a particularly great choice if you’re hoping to find something that’ll keep all your stuff organized without becoming too bulky or heavy. It’s designed to look like a wristlet — until you open it up. The compact design has a slot for pretty much everything you could need including your passport, cards, boarding pass, and even has room for a smartphone so you don’t have to carry your phone around separately. We also really like that this option comes with a built-in pen so you won’t have to scramble going through customs or jotting down a quick note. Price at time of publish: $14

Best Luggage Belt Cincha Travel Belt Amazon View On Amazon View On Cinchatravel.com The Cincha Travel Belt is one of those travel accessories that you don’t realize just how much you need until you have it on-hand while on the go. The travel belt is designed to attach your personal items — like a coat, shopping bags, and even your handbag — to the handle of your rolling luggage without worrying about it sliding around or falling off the top of your luggage. This is a particularly handy option to have on hand while changing terminals or taking trains to the city center when you don’t want to have to worry about lugging multiple loose pieces. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Reusable Water Bottle Memobottle A5 The flat water bottle that fits in your bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Memobottle.us There are certain things that all responsible travelers should consider when setting off on a trip — and being a more sustainable citizen of the world is one of them. The easiest way to cut down on your carbon footprint while traveling? Investing in a reusable water bottle. The Memobottle A5 makes it easy to ditch single-use plastic while traveling without feeling like, you know, you’re carrying a massive water bottle around with you. It’s designed to be ultra thin and can fit in a briefcase or handbag. However, don’t let the thin size fool you. This water bottle fits a standard 750 milliliters which is the exact same as the single-use bottle of Smartwater in the airport shop. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Gonexsport.com Packing the right amount of clothing for an international trip can be a bit of a daunting task which is why we’re such major advocates for the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes. The set of four cubes comes in a variety of sizes to help keep garments in order while planning for your trip. The compression cubes are also designed to squish down into the smallest size possible so you can fit even more into that carry-on roller without worrying about taking up too much space in the overhead bin or running out of room for souvenirs. Price at time of publish: $33



Best Neck Pillow Trtl Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Trtltravel.com Think of the Trtl Pillow as the neck pillow for travelers who hate carrying a neck pillow. The compact neck support folds down to the size of a tablet when not in use and can easily (and discreetly) store away in your carry-on bag or handbag while on the go. The unique design is leagues ahead of the standard neck pillow and looks more like an infinity scarf, while providing enough support for you to rest the full weight of your head on the side without worrying about waking up with a kinked neck. It’s basically the inanimate version of falling asleep on your neighbor’s shoulder (just way less embarrassing). Price at time of publish: $60

Luggage and Bags Selecting the right luggage for your international trip is half the battle. For example, if you’re hoping to avoid checking a bag at all costs, you’ll want something that is no bigger than 21.5 inches, and as lightweight as possible. If you’re looking for a suitcase that’ll handle the arduous checked baggage process, you’ll want to look for a hard-sided spinner with enough give that it won’t crack or puncture while in transit. Choosing the right personal item and day bag is an equally important decision. Handbags and backpacks should be lightweight and multi-purpose, meaning that you’ll be able to use them at multiple times, like day trips to the country, jaunts around the city center, and evenings out.

Best Lightweight Backpack Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Lyst.com The Longchamp Backpack Le Pliage is forever our go-to travel bag when we’re aiming to pack light but stylish. Longchamp Le Pliage in general is kind of the perfect bag concept for travel as it packs down ultra small when not in use but can expand to a full-sized bag as needed. The backpack is no exception; it’s small and lightweight but stylish and large enough to fit a day — or night — of essentials without screaming tourist or looking too bulky. We also like that this option is made from a durable nylon and can withstand the bright sun and heavy rain without getting damaged. Price at time of publish: $140

Best International-sized Carry-on Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Samsonite.com If you absolutely do not want to risk checking a bag for your entire trip, you’ll want to be extremely cautious with the dimensions of the carry-on you choose. Not all pieces of luggage designated as “carry-on” will pass once you’re out of the U.S. so it’s best to err on the conservative side and select a suitcase that is no bigger than 21.5 inches in height. The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels suits international standards (it’s only 21.25 inches high) but the spinner features a thin, strong shell that allows for more interior room for your garments and accessories. Price at time of publish: $180

Best Checked Bag Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon The Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage was designed to last a lifetime and can handle the (sometimes intense) checked luggage rigamarole. It’s made from a super durable polycarbonate material that is designed to pop back into place if it gets dented or squished while in transit. It also features a unique brushed finish that helps to disguise any dings or scuffs that might occur while in transit. The interior is fully lined and includes a privacy screen and cross straps to help ensure easy and organized packing while on the go. We also like how lightweight this option is so it’s easier to pack it full without worrying about incurring overweight baggage fees. Price at time of publish: $310



Best Belt Bag Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon View On Lululemon The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is, well, kind of everywhere right now, but it’s easy to see why. It’s incredibly lightweight and durable while offering a discreet but stylish solution to storing your daily essentials in a safe and secure manner. It’s also made with a water-repellant polyester fabric that can handle getting caught in the rain without soaking through and getting into your gear. This option also comes in a huge variety of colorways to best suit your style, but we’re major fans of the classic black… it goes with everything. Price at time of publish: $38 The 13 Best Fanny Packs of 2023

Best Travel Laundry Bag Miamica Travel Laundry Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Miamica.com The Miamica Travel Laundry Bag is another one of those items that is easy to forget or brush off as being unimportant but can actually make such a big difference while on the go. This lightweight laundry bag will take up no room in your luggage but makes staying organized while traveling so much easier. Whether you’re doing your own laundry in your hotel room or planning on sending the essentials off for dry cleaning, having a separate bag to store your dirty clothes in means you won’t have to rifle through your suitcase trying to decipher what is clean versus what needs to be washed. Price at time of publish: $11

Best Handbag Away The Packable Carryall Away View On Awaytravel.com The Packable Carryall by Away is one of our favorite options when it comes to convenient and stylish handbags for travel. Sure, it might not be as fashion-forward as the handbags you use at home, but if you’re looking for something that is lightweight, multi-functional, and won’t take up any space in your suitcase, this one will do the job. Fully expanded, it functions as a cute tote bag, but when it’s no longer needed, it packs down to about the size of a deck of cards. It’s available in a handful of colorways including fun hues like orange and turquoise. Price at time of publish: $75

