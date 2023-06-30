This Gorgeous Resort in New York's Finger Lakes Just Added a Charming New Cottage — and It's Perfect for Families

One of the Finger Lakes' most idyllic towns has a new family-friendly stay.

Published on June 30, 2023
Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage kitchen interior
Aurora, a beautiful town on the banks of Cayuga Lake in New York's Finger Lakes, draws visitors with its fascinating historyoutdoor recreation, and wonderful wine scene. However, in recent years, the town has also become popular with travelers seeking out its most luxurious resort: the Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa. With five separate inns, the property was voted the best in New York in 2022 by Travel + Leisure readers and just added another noteworthy accommodation option, this one geared toward families.

Orchard Cottage, a restored 1850s home, sits on an idyllic street that inspired Alex Schloop, the property's director of marketing and creative director, to dream up a serene space where guests can enjoy the tranquility and bucolic landscapes of Aurora.

Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage daybed room

Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage bedroom interior

"We used this pastoral backdrop as the inspiration to create a restorative retreat, weaving together a subdued palate punctuated by bird and botanical fabrics, natural textures, and floral tole lamps and chandeliers," Schloop told T+L.

The 2,200-square-foot residence has two bedrooms with plush king-size beds, two bathrooms, a living room with twin daybeds (the property sleeps five people), and a kitchen with modern finishes. However, Schloop and his team also kept many original features, such as the exposed wood beams they found in the living room after taking down one of the walls, to preserve the home's character.

"Wherever possible, we embraced the gorgeous materials of the original building," he explained. "The original board and batten exterior has layers upon layers of paint, giving it a slight undulated texture that immediately communicates its sense of history."

Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage living room

Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage bedroom interior

While walls throughout the house are painted a custom shade of grey, each room has its own personality thanks to various decorative accents and upholstery fabrics. Schloop's favorite piece of furniture in the Orchard Cottage is a vintage lawn chair that was refinished in designer Josef Frank's vibrant Citrus Garden print.

And while the interiors are certainly magazine-worthy, guests have plenty of reasons to step outside, too. The home's screened porch and private yard with a fire pit and Adirondack chairs are perfect for morning coffee and post-dinner s'mores. 

You can now book your stay at Orchard Cottage here. Nightly rates start at $415.

