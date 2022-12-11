Travelers Love This High-speed Portable Charger Than Holds a Full Week of Charge in Reserve — and It’s 77% Off

You never know when you’re going to have access to a charging port while traveling, and it’s for that very reason that bringing a portable charger with you is essential for a safe and well-planned trip. There’s nothing more frustrating than when your phone is taking its sweet time eking past 20 percent charge or when your headphone or laptop battery dies in-flight, so a high-speed device is ideal for impatient travelers everywhere.

Right now, the customer-loved Iniu Portable Charger is up to 57 percent off at Amazon, but an additional 20 percent off on-site coupon means you can save 77 percent on the portable charger bringing the price to just $23. With multiple USB ports, you’ll be able to charge your phone and tablets on the go, even if you’re in a cab in a foreign city attempting to navigate a map on low battery.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $65)

Earning more than 19,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, this high-speed portable device works to charge your iPhone or tablet up to 58 percent in just 30 minutes. It contains an airline-safe 20000mAh power bank containing a full week of safe charge, so you can bring this portable device with you on vacation without ever worrying about running out of juice. With that much energy, there’s no need to be stingy about sharing your portable charger with a friend or family member.

Plus, with three separate charging ports you can now connect multiple devices at once. It features two USB ports and USB-C input and output, providing power for your iPhone, iPad, and other USB-C devices. When you receive your charger in the mail it also comes with a USB-C cable and travel pouch to make packing simple.

An added bonus? If you’re trying to read on a dark flight, this charging block offers a built-in flashlight to provide increased visibility when needed.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)



Having a charging bank is great for day-to-day life, but many shoppers agree that this is an essential for hitting the road as well. One five-star customer wrote, “I purchased this power bank about a year ago and all I can say [is] it has exceeded my expectations. Very fast charging [and] excellent for travel.” Another shopper raved, “I own a lot of fast chargers, and this one is one of the best,” adding, “Lots of power, easy to hold and pack, and great when I’m on the move.”

And the brand didn’t exaggerate when it said this charger contains up to a week of battery life. In fact, one shopper confirmed, “With heavy normal use, it has kept my iPhone going for over one week.” Another customer added, “This bank lasts the whole week and I don’t have to take two banks on a week--long vacation.” They continued, “Great value, great warranty, great product, and responsive customer service.”

Coming in two sleek colors and compatible with a wide range of electronic devices, grab this portable charger while it’s on sale for up to 77 percent off at Amazon. The perfect stocking stuffer or investment for your next trip, don’t miss out on this unbelievable deal on a high-powered charging bank for as little as $23.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

