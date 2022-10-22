Phone? Check. Wallet? Check. Keys? Check. If you’re a fan of traveling light and only toting along the essentials, you’ll need a compact and functional travel bag to help you do so. For many Amazon shoppers, that purse is the Inicat Phone Crossbody Bag, which has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating from customers for its versatile design and sleek profile.

As a matter of fact, the small version of the popular crossbody purse actually just went on sale for 39 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $24. And, if you apply the on-site coupon before checkout, you can save an additional six percent on your purchase — did someone say double discount?

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $39)

Boasting a durable faux-leather exterior, the Inicat Phone Crossbody Bag keeps you looking stylish and your must-haves close with its adjustable sling strap, which expands up to 51 inches and can be worn across the body or on your shoulder. It comes in 35 different colors and two styles, a slimmer profile and a slightly larger one with an extra storage pouch on the front side.

Its modest-sized frame fits smartphones under 7 inches tall and comes equipped with two pockets to keep your travel essentials organized. In fact, the front pocket has multiple storage compartments for petite items like lipstick, portable chargers, and headphones, and a handy four-slot card holder, so you don’t even need to carry your wallet. Zipper closures ensure that the Inicat Phone Crossbody Bag’s contents are secure while you’re on the move.

“This is my favorite bag,” raved an Amazon shopper. “I bought it for my trip to Europe and it did not fail. It was the perfect size for my passport, phone, cards, and other things. It holds more than you’d think.” The reviewer continued, “It was so easy to take it through the airport and through customs. I never had to worry about pickpockets or thieves because it’s right in front of me.”

Another customer added that it’s a “great bag for someone who doesn’t like purses” and that it served them well on a trip to Europe and an Alaskan cruise. Dubbing it “a must-have for travel,” a third fan of the bag said their iPhone 13 Pro fits snugly inside, highlighting that the “leather feels very much like the real thing” and declared it a “great find.”

Complimenting its dual-pocket design, a reviewer wrote, “I love the double pouch on this bag. It doesn’t make it bulky and I can still fit what I need easily… I’m always on the go whether it’s in and out of the gym or shuttling kids around.” They also mentioned that it’s a “great alternative” to similar name-brand belt bags and “it has a more polished feel and it elevates any outfit.”

Another travel enthusiast said it’s “the best plane accessory” and noted that they were able to keep “my phone, charger, AirPods, etc. in this and on my person during the flight.” Plus, they were happy to report that their Amazon Kindle e-Reader fits inside as well. Vouching for its spacious interior, a shopper who “travels a lot” shared, “I can fit my IDs, credit cards, hand sanitizer, travel napkins, cash, and my phone inside.”

Minimalist travelers, rejoice; the Inicat Phone Crossbody Bag is going to be a game-changer for your travel game. Get the versatile, reviewer-loved purse at Amazon for a whopping 45 percent off — just make sure to use the on-site coupon for double savings.

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.

