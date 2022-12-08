This Orangutan in Indianapolis Just Turned 30 — See Her Adorable Birthday Celebration

An orangutan in Indiana celebrated her 30th birthday this week, chowing down on cake and marking the occasion with party decorations.

Sirih the orangutan turned 30 at the Indianapolis Zoo, and had lots of fun with the milestone birthday, according to an Instagram post. As part of the fun, Sirih was given popcorn and juice as well as a cake with the number 30 baked in.

Her daughter, 6-year-old Mila, was also on hand to toast her mom.

“To celebrate the birthday girl, our orangutans enjoyed a party complete with streamers, popcorn, juice & a special cake that little Max & Mila tried to sneak bites from (of course),” the zoo wrote in its post.

Cody Mattox/Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo

Cody Mattox/Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo

Sirih was born in 1992 and first came to the Indianapolis Zoo’s Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center in 2013 from the Frankfurt Zoo in Germany, the zoo told Travel + Leisure. She is known for being quiet and curious, and her first language was actually German, according to the zoo.

Her daughter Mila, the youngest great ape at the zoo, is always exploring and is fearless, known for climbing and swinging around in the atrium. She’s also known as a big eater and often takes her mom's hard-boiled eggs and protein bars.

Orangutans in the wild can be found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia and are considered critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund. One of the biggest threats to orangutans is hunters who kill them “for food or in retaliation when they move into agricultural areas and destroy crops.”

Orangutans share 96.4% of genes with humans and are “highly intelligent creatures,” according to the WWF. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of the great apes went viral on TikTok last year for trying on someone’s sunglasses when they dropped them into its enclosure in an Indonesian zoo.

A zoo birthday is always a time for celebration, like when Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world, turned 65 at Germany's Zoo Berlin earlier this year