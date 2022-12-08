This Orangutan in Indianapolis Just Turned 30 — See Her Adorable Birthday Celebration

Happy Birthday Sirih!

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022
Sirih the Organtuan and her family eat her birthday cake at the Indianapolis Zoo
Photo:

Cody Mattox/Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo

An orangutan in Indiana celebrated her 30th birthday this week, chowing down on cake and marking the occasion with party decorations. 

Sirih the orangutan turned 30 at the Indianapolis Zoo, and had lots of fun with the milestone birthday, according to an Instagram post. As part of the fun, Sirih was given popcorn and juice as well as a cake with the number 30 baked in.

Her daughter, 6-year-old Mila, was also on hand to toast her mom.

“To celebrate the birthday girl, our orangutans enjoyed a party complete with streamers, popcorn, juice & a special cake that little Max & Mila tried to sneak bites from (of course),” the zoo wrote in its post.

Sirih the Organtuan and her family eat her birthday cake at the Indianapolis Zoo

Cody Mattox/Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo
Sirih the Organtuan's 30th birthday cake at the Indianapolis Zoo

Cody Mattox/Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo

Sirih was born in 1992 and first came to the Indianapolis Zoo’s Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center in 2013 from the Frankfurt Zoo in Germany, the zoo told Travel + Leisure. She is known for being quiet and curious, and her first language was actually German, according to the zoo.

Her daughter Mila, the youngest great ape at the zoo, is always exploring and is fearless, known for climbing and swinging around in the atrium. She’s also known as a big eater and often takes her mom's hard-boiled eggs and protein bars.

Orangutans in the wild can be found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia and are considered critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund. One of the biggest threats to orangutans is hunters who kill them “for food or in retaliation when they move into agricultural areas and destroy crops.”

Orangutans share 96.4% of genes with humans and are “highly intelligent creatures,” according to the WWF. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of the great apes went viral on TikTok last year for trying on someone’s sunglasses when they dropped them into its enclosure in an Indonesian zoo.

A zoo birthday is always a time for celebration, like when Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world, turned 65 at Germany's Zoo Berlin earlier this year

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fatou, the world's oldest lady gorilla, reaches for her decorated birthday cake, made of curd cheese and fruit, in her enclosure at Zoo Berlin.
The Oldest Gorilla in the World Just Turned 65 — See How She Celebrated
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Card Placeholder Image
Best Places to Travel in 2016
From Left to Right: Floyd Cardoz, Kellee Edwards, Jan Morris (below), Mickey Mouse, Kate McCue (above), Anthony Bourdain, Mario Rigby, Amelia Earhart
T+L's 50 Most Notable People in Travel: 2021
Tourists stand in front of a fence, taking pictures of Niagara Falls in the background
The World's Most-visited Tourist Attractions
Mother Boipelo and baby calf
This Baby Hippo Was Just Born in The Dallas Zoo — See the Adorable Photos and Videos
Nneya Richards
10 Travelers on What It Really Means to Be a Traveler of Color
Nathalie Franco with Mickey Mouse and Goofy
Do You Remember Your First Visit to Disney World? We Found 50 People Who Do
Harbour of Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, Mexico
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018
The birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf named Beni. The healthy, male calf was born in July to first-time mom, Olivia, at Disneyâs Animal Kingdom Lodge
An Endangered Baby Okapi Was Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — See the Adorable Photos
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, family island aerial view on a sunny day
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022
Amy Schumer on Episode 19059 of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Amy Schumer Celebrated Her Birthday With a Throwback-themed Bash at the TWA Hotel — Costumes Included
A baby Francois langur Monkey born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
This Incredibly Rare Baby Monkey Was Just Born at an Ohio Zoo— See the Adorable Photos
Exterior of Xigera Safari Lodge
It List 2021: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Guayaquil, Ecuador
50 Best Places to Travel in 2017