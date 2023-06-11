Travelers Swear These Pillowy Slides Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re Only $22 at Amazon

One shopper even revealed that the sandals made their foot pain “disappear.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Cloud Slide Sandals Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Long days of travel often result in spending many hours on your feet, so if you’re not wearing the proper shoes, you’re opening yourself up to pain and discomfort that can easily be avoided. However, there’s one style of shoes that’s taking TikTok by storm and may just be the supportive, well-cushioned answer to weary, worn-down feet.

The Incarpo Pillow Slides, which have been dubbed as an “Amazon’s Choice” shoe, are available for as little as $22 in select colors, and with an ultra-thick sole and a simple slide-on design, these sandals are guaranteed to be your new favorite airport shoe.

Amazon incarpo Slides for Women Pillow Slippers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $22

You’ve likely seen these cloud-like sandals — made of a cushy ethylene vinyl acetate material — all over social media due to their intense comfort and unique style. The ultra-cushioned sole supports your feet with every step, making these sandals the perfect hotel slipper or airport shoe when you’re looking to channel the familiarity of home while you’re out and about. They’re even made with 1.57 inches of cushioning that’s designed to mold to your foot for a truly personal fit.

The high-quality EVA material also feels soft against the skin, so if you’re feeling weary after a long day of sightseeing, you can rely on these shoes to hug your feet from all angles. Plus, they’re easily folded into a compact shape, making for a lightweight addition to your carry-on luggage without taking up excess space. They even come in 10 serene colors to complement any outfit in your suitcase, with sizes ranging from 6 to 12.

Amazon incarpo Slides for Women Pillow Slippers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23

For exhausted travelers, people struggling with foot pain, and everyone in between, these supportive, pillow-soft sandals are taking the world by storm. One Amazon shopper shared that while they suffer from back issues and “can hardly go barefoot, even around the home,” these shoes are their favorite solution because they’re “so comfy and squishy, yet supportive.” They’ve also been touted as “ridiculously comfortable,” by another shopper, and one person even noted that their foot pain “disappeared” when they put these shoes on.

Meanwhile, another customer revealed that they wore these sandals while “traveling through airports, hanging by the pool, and walking the [Las Vegas] strip” while on vacation, and they provided a “springy feel that’s consistent with every step.” In fact, they even went as far as to claim that they felt like “walking on clouds.” Yet another traveler agreed, sharing that the shoes are “perfect” to put into a suitcase since they “won’t add weight,” yet can also be worn throughout the airport because they are so “soft and lightweight.”

Amazon incarpo Slides for Women Pillow Slippers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23

Comfort should always be a priority while you’re traveling, and the Incarpo Pillow Slides make it easier than ever to add style into the mix as well, for as little as $22. These breathable, supportive shoes hug your feet with every step, making them well-suited for a day spent at the pool, long hours waiting for your flight at the airport, and even as cushy slippers in an unfamiliar hotel room. And the fact that they’re TikTok-approved only further adds to the appeal of what’s undeniably become the shoe of the summer.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon makeup bag review Tout
I’m a Beauty Influencer, and I Never Travel Without This Under-$20 Makeup Bag From Amazon
This Inflatable Neck Pillow Is the 'Best of the Best' for Travel â and It's on Sale Tout
This Comfy, Inflatable Neck Pillow Is the 'Best of the Best' for Traveling Light — and It's on Sale
Naked Sundays Primer Review Tout
I'm a Shopping Editor and This 'Glowy' 4-in-1 Primer Lotion Just Replaced So Many Steps in My Makeup Routine
Related Articles
Joomra Pillow Slippers Tout
Travelers Say Amazon's Viral Cloud Slides Are Their 'Most Comfortable' Shoes — and They're 40% Off
Comfy Sneakers on Sale for Father's Day Tout
These Top-rated Comfy Sneakers Are Perfect Father’s Day Gifts — and They’re on Sale, Starting at Just $22
LifeStride Women's Mexico Wedge Sandal Tout
Shoppers Say These Supportive Sandals Feel Like ‘Walking on a Cloud’ — and They’re 43% Off at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack's Secret Comfortable Shoe Shop Tout
Nordstrom Rack Just Dropped Hundreds of Comfy Shoe Deals — Shop the 12 Best for Up to 62% Off
Saucony Triumph 20 Shoes Tout
I Wore These Wildly Comfy Sneakers for 10+ Hours With No Pain While Traveling — and They’re on Sale
Meghan Markle hiking boots Tout
Meghan Markle Was Spotted in This Comfy Hiking Boot Brand — and Its Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon
supportive walking sandals tout
Travelers Are Ditching Their Flimsy Flip-flops for These $25 Arch Support Sandals They Can Walk Miles In
Best Breathable Shoes for Summer
The 15 Best Breathable Shoes for Summer
Reese Witherspoon Paris Travel Essential (White T-shirt) Tout
We Found Reese Witherspoon's Effortless Paris Vacation Look at Amazon for As Little As $23
Must-have Styles for Summer Europe Trips Tout
The 15 Best Styles to Pack for Summer Europe Trips Under $50, According to a Writer in Paris
Best-selling Hiking Shoe Tout
These Ultra-supportive Hiking Shoes Are Comfortable Straight Out of the Box — and They’re 49% Off Now
Best Early Amazon Member-Only MDW Deals
14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Summer Celebrity Style at Amazon Tout
These 15 Celeb-loved Travel Outfits and Accessories Can All Be Found at Amazon — From $15
VIONIC Zeliya Tout
The Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Makes My Go-to White Sneakers — and They Have Cloud-like Cushioning
Converse Unisex All Star '70s High Top Sneakers Tout
Hilary Duff Stepped Out in the Under-$75, Comfy Sneakers Our Editors Have Spotted Across the Globe
Shoppers Can Comfortably Stand for '10 Hours' in Amazon's Best-Selling $22 Platform Sandals Tout
Shoppers Can Comfortably Wear Amazon's Best-selling Platform Sandals for 10+ Hours — and They’re 69% Off