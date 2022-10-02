One T+L Editor Calls This Cord Organizer Case a ‘Life-altering’ Travel Hack — and It’s Just $10

We’ve all been there: You’re waiting for your flight and notice that your smartphone, tablet, or headphones could use a quick charge before takeoff. So, you reach into your bag, only to find your charger cord tangled up — or worse, twisted with your laptop and tablet cables in an overwhelming-looking knot. If this is a familiar scenario to you, it’s time you invested in our editor-approved travel hack: the iMangoo Cord Organizer Case.

Equipped with three handy compartments, the tech organizer case makes the perfect travel companion by helping you keep your cables, headphones, portable chargers, and more in one convenient place — all for the wallet-friendly price of $10. Its 7.5-inch by 4-inch by 1.6-inch frame is sleek and lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about it taking up space in your carry-on suitcase or personal bag, and the zip closure ensures everything inside stays safe and secure.

It's highly recommended by Travel + Leisure Assistant Editor at Large Skye Sherman, who was happy to report that it comes in handy for more than just chargers and cords. “I recently bought [this] cable organizer case and am kicking myself for not ordering this life-altering $10 travel hack sooner,” she said, adding that disorganized cords “really stress me out…especially when I need one handy for a quick charge during a layover.”

Sherman continued, “This simple case has made my life (and travel process) so much easier — it fits my phone, watch, and laptop chargers plus a [computer] dongle, all in one sleek spot. And come on, it's $10! You can thank me later.”

Plus, its scratch-resistant EVA shell boosts its durability and ensures that the iMangoo Cord Organizer Case’s contents will be safe and secure while you’re on the move. Shoppers have their choice of 10 colors to add a fun pop to their travel gear. It’s also worth noting that the travel tech case has earned more than 10,700 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, many of which, like Sherman, can’t imagine traveling without it.

“It has been heaven for me,” one reviewer said, highlighting that it “helps me to also remember to not leave my charger in the hotel.” Another shopper commented that it “was perfect for my trip out of the country” as it was able to fit “my GoPro camera, its charger/adapter, my phone charger/adapter, and my headphones… with no issue.” Chiming in, a wanderlust customer wrote that it was “great to have all these essentials organized in one spot while traveling.”

For one traveler that is admittedly “the worst at locating my things when I travel,” the iMangoo Cord Organizer Case “made things 10 times easier just knowing that all my chargers were together and [I] could easily locate them.” Following their review, another shopper shared, “This little gem fits all of the cords and blocks I need for traveling or going to the office.”

Similarly, a buyer added, “This has helped clean up my purse as I have multiple cords for multiple devices.” Another five-star reviewer mentioned that “this case holds more than you would think,” and if you ask us, it could easily double as a camera case or travel jewelry organizer in a pinch.

Trust us, the iMangoo Cord Organizer Case is a game-changer. Get the top-rated travel case at Amazon starting at $10, and feel free to stock up on multiple so you can level up your organizational game.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $10.

