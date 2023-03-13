This Popular Ski Pass With Access to 55 Mountains Is on Sale for Next Season — and You Can't Beat the Price

The ski season may be coming to an end, but snow lovers can already start preparing for next year as the Ikon Pass for the 2023/2024 season goes on sale this week.

The passes, which go on sale Thursday for the 2023/2024 season, will start at $1,159, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The pass includes 55 different mountain destinations on five continents, with unlimited access to 15 of them and up to seven days each at 39 locations.

“Ikon Pass now comes with access to over 50 iconic global mountain destinations and new offers … that will get skiers and riders prepped for winter 23/24,” Erik Forsell, the chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Company, the company behind the Ikon Pass, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Pair these exclusive new offers with established Ikon Pass benefits that offer added value and flexibility…and Ikon Pass holders will be ready for next winter’s good stuff.”

This year, travelers who purchase a pass will receive an unlimited number of $100 discounts on vacation bookings made with Ikon Pass Travel, a service the company introduced last year. To qualify, each booking must be made by May 5, have a minimum spend of $1,000, and include accommodations.

Pass holders will also get a discount on gear with Smith Eyewear and from The North Face, as well as access to first tracks, going up before the lifts open to the public during one designated morning each month in January, February, and March at participating mountains.

Skiers and snowboarders who buy their passes now can start using them immediately with spring access to six destinations: California’s Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley, Canada’s Blue Mountain, West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain, and Vermont’s Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort.

In April, several more mountains will welcome new pass holders, including Canada’s Mont Tremblant Ski Resort, and California’s Mammoth Mountain and Palisades Tahoe — the latter received a whopping 73 inches of snow over the past week, with even more in the forecast through fall.

In addition to the Ikon Pass itself, the company has several other options like the Ikon Base Pass, which offers more limited access and starts at $829, and the Ikon Session Pass, which offers two-, three-, and four-day access and starts at $259. Learn more at ikonpass.com.

