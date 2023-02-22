This Tiny Town in Idaho Has Incredible Hot Springs Where You Can Book Private Pools and Stay Overnight in Geodesic Domes

These desert-bound hot springs are less than two hours from Boise, Idaho, but feel like they're in the middle of nowhere.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Published on February 22, 2023
Exterior and hot springs pools at Miracle Hot Springs in Idaho
Photo:

Courtesy of Miracle Hot Springs

In a world where travelers are seeking out destinations and experiences that are off the beaten path, Miracle Hot Springs shines. The geothermal hot springs are set in the southern part of Idaho among a cluster of small towns. The springs are found in the tiny town of Buhl, Idaho, which is less than two hours from Boise but feels like another world entirely — the desert landscape is quiet and the pace slow, making it the perfect setting for a relaxing soak.

Miracle Hot Springs has four general admission pools at varying temperatures, 15 private pools whose temperature can be adjusted, and VIP pools for larger groups who want a pool to themselves. The water at Miracle Hot Springs flows continuously, constantly refreshing the tubs with fresh natural hot water that feels soft on the skin and has an alkaline pH of 9.6. The water is odorless, clean, and natural, providing visitors with a truly relaxing visit.

Exterior of snow covered geodesic domes at Miracle Hot Springs in Idaho

Courtesy of Miracle Hot Springs

For the full hot spring experience, plan to stay overnight so you can enjoy a soak first thing in the morning and again when the sun sets at night. There are a few overnight options, but nothing beats a night in one of the hot springs’ geodesic domes. The interiors of the canvas domes are lined with wood, and the larger King Dome (which has a king-size bed) has a wall of windows and a lounge area. The King Dome and all three Queen Domes come fully furnished with heat, air conditioning, and a mini fridge — and most importantly, unlimited access to the general pools. There are also outdoor picnic areas.

Larger groups can reserve the Miracle Park Home, which accommodates up to six people and offers a full kitchen and living room space, and those who come prepared can book an RV or tent spot in Miracle Campground. There are bathrooms at the campground and each of the 10 RV sites include water and 30 amps of electricity.

Interior with bed in geodesic comes at Miracle Hot Springs in Idaho

Courtesy of Miracle Hot Springs

All the lodging and private pool access at Miracle Hot Springs must be reserved in advance online. The general pools at Miracle Hot Springs are open to the public and don’t require a reservation.

Miracle Hot Springs is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The springs are closed on Sundays. An all-day soak in the general pools costs $14. An hour in a private pool is an additional $5 and an hour in the larger private VIP pools is an additional $10.

