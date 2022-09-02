Score 25% off Flights to Europe This Weekend on Low-cost Airline Play — How to Book

Fall is one of the best times to experience Europe, and low-cost Icelandic airline Play is making the journey even better 25% off flights during Labor Day weekend.

The sale, which can be booked from Sept. 2 through Sept. 7, is valid on travel in September through March to cities across the continent, including Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin, and Dublin, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

The discounted flights are available from all of Play’s hubs in the United States: New York Stewart International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport.

"Fall is ‘shoulder season,’ an optimal time for travelers to book trips to avoid crowds and peak tourist season,” PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson told T+L. “PLAY offers affordable flights from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. to Iceland and top European destinations, and 25% off with this Labor Day deal will give travelers even more savings so they can ‘pay less and PLAY more’ on trips this season."

Travelers, for example, can snag a round-trip flight from New York to Reykjavik for as low as $268, book a round-trip flight from Baltimore to Paris for only $332, or book a round-trip flight from Boston to London for $372.

Play’s interactive fare calendar allows travelers to see the least expensive dates for flights and plan around that.

Play first started operating flights in Europe last year before launching flights from the U.S. in the spring. The airline operates a "hub-and-spoke model," in which all flights connect through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations or back to the U.S.

Play plans to expand next year, launching flights from Washington Dulles International Airport in April 2023.

The airline is a low-cost carrier and charges for everything from carry-on bags with priority boarding to checked baggage, food, and drinks. Play offers standard seats as well as seats with extra legroom, with every seat able to recline.

