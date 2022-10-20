Icelandair is gearing up for the start of winter and the northern lights season with a flight sale connecting the United States and several European destinations with roundtrip deals starting at under $400.

The sale, which must be booked by midnight local time on Oct. 23, has flights available from five U.S. cities: Baltimore, Boston, Portland, Raleigh, and Washington D.C. The sale is valid on roundtrip flights from Nov. 1 through Dec. 13.

Fly from Baltimore to Reykjavik starting at only $379 roundtrip, or fly to Paris (which is quieter and more festive in winter), Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Oslo, and more for only $399 roundtrip. Boston residents can fly to Reykjavik for just $378, and fly to several other cities throughout Europe for under $400, like Brussels, Zurich, and Stockholm.

On the West Coast, travelers from the Portland area can head to Iceland starting at $499, pay $539 roundtrip to fly to Paris, or pay $549 roundtrip to fly to London.

Travelers who book an economy light ticket, which includes a carry-on bag, must stay for at least a Saturday night to take advantage of the deal. Travelers can also opt to include a stopover in Iceland for up to three nights and then continue to other European destinations.

Those who book a Saga Premium ticket have no minimum stay and can choose to stop over in Iceland for up to seven nights. Saga Premium tickets include the ability to change your ticket for a fee ($300 if going to Iceland or $350 if traveling to Europe).

The sale comes just in time for the start of the northern lights season, which Icelandair said typically runs from October through March.

The average temperature in Reykjavik in December is 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the airline, with about 4 to 5 hours of daylight. But all that darkness makes it more likely to see the northern lights and means you can sleep in and still see the sunrise.

