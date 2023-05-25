Icelandair Just Launched a Direct Flight to Reykjavik From This U.S. Airport

Icelandair just launched a new seasonal flight from Detroit, Michigan to Reykjavik, Iceland.

Published on May 25, 2023
Icelandair airplane flies between Reykjavik and Barcelona
Photo:

Urbanandsport/Getty Images

Travelers looking for a European or Icelandic getaway just got a new option — with some flights are under $600. 

Icelandair launched a new seasonal flights from Detroit, Michigan to Reykjavik, Iceland, giving travelers new options to connect to Europe from the Motor City. 

The six hour flight from Detroit to Iceland will operate four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) throughout October. Once in Iceland, passengers can connect on Icelandair to various destinations including London, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Oslo, Rome, and more. 

One of the additional value propositions of the Icelandair flights is that passengers can have a 7 night stopover in Iceland for no additional cost. This means a passenger can fly from Detroit to Iceland, stay for a few nights to enjoy the scenery and culture, and then get back on a plane to Paris - without incurring any additional airfare cost. 

“These new flights will open the doors for inbound and outbound travelers to make Detroit a relevant gateway in our network, boosting tourism and trade to and from the Motor City. We are excited to help bridge Motown with Europe and look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard,” Icelandair’s President & CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said in a statement

Travel + Leisure found airfares as low as $594 roundtrip between Detroit and Iceland on Icelandair for travel in August 2023, and as low as $537 for roundtrips in September 2023. 

Iceland welcomed over 1.2 million air travelers in 2022, a 192% increase from 2021, according to tourism data. Iceland’s tourism department recently spotlighted unique activities travelers can only do during the summertime, such as watching Puffin seabirds, river rafting, and unique hikes  

For travelers looking to enjoy a stopover in Iceland, T+L has previously spotlighted how Iceland is the perfect three-day weekend


