This Icelandair Sale Has Round-trip U.S.-to-Europe Flights Starting at $399

Flights must be booked by midnight local time on Sept. 25 for travel from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2023.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022
In flight Icelandair Airline Boeing 757 - 200 airplane flying in blue skies over Iceland.
Photo:

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Iceland carrier Icelandair is putting flights to Europe on sale from cities across the United States starting as low as $399. 

Icelandair’s “Fall Flight Frenzy” must be booked by midnight local time on Sept. 25 for travel from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2023, according to the airline. Fares are nonrefundable and include all taxes and fees.

Travelers can fly from Baltimore to Reykjavik for only $399 round-trip, to Amsterdam for only $469 round-trip, and to Dublin for $449 round-trip. Elsewhere on the East Coast, travelers can book a flight from New York to Copenhagen starting at only $447 round-trip, from Washington D.C. to Stockholm for only $490 round-trip, and from Boston to Helsinki starting at only $455 round-trip.

On the West Coast, Icelandair has flights from Seattle to Helsinki for only $585 round-trip, to Dublin for only $588 round-trip, and to Copenhagen for only $617 round-trip, as well as flights from Portland to London, Paris, and Stockholm starting at only $599 round-trip.

“Since the end of Covid travel restrictions, demand for travel to Iceland has been increasing, especially during the fall and winter season,” Michael Raucheisen, a spokesperson for Icelandair, told Travel + Leisure. “This time of year, things are typically less expensive, there are less crowds, and greater availability to explore. Plus, if you’re lucky you’ll get to see [the] Northern lights!

“If traveling beyond Iceland, you also have the opportunity to stopover, up to seven nights, at no additional airfare!” Raucheisen added of passengers who book the airline's Saga Premium class ticket. “We are excited to offer our fall sale to Iceland and beyond and we look forward to welcoming you aboard!”

Travelers who book an Economy Light ticket must stay for at least a Saturday night and can take advantage of a free stopover in Iceland for up to three nights.

Passengers are allowed to bring one carry-on bag included in the fare.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
PLAY airplane wing seen through a window in flight
Score 25% off Flights to Europe This Weekend on Low-cost Airline Play — How to Book
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
A Southwest Airlines plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Fall and Winter Flights Starting at Just $59
A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport
Frontier Is Putting 1 Million Seats on Sale With Flights As Low As $19 — Until Tomorrow
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier's Latest Sale Has BOGO Flights and Fares for $20 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Icelandair Boeing Airplane in Flight Over Iceland
You Can Score a Round-trip Fare to Europe for As Low As $399 With This Icelandair Sale
JetBlue Plane
JetBlue's Big Fall Sale Is Here — With Flights Starting As Low As $39
A Southwest Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Play airplane inflight
Score 25% Off Flights to Europe on This Low-cost Airline — but Only for a Limited Time
Amtrak
Bring Your Car Along on Your Next Amtrak Trip With This $39 Auto Train Sale
Play airplane inflight
This Airline Is Celebrating Its New Flights to Europe With 25% Off Fares — but You'll Have to Act Fast
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days
Southwest interior
You Can Now Upgrade Your Southwest Seat Online Before Your Flight — Here's How
A KLM airbus in flight
This KLM Sale Has Massive Discounts on Round-trip Flights to Europe — but You'll Have to Book Soon
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast