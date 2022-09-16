This Icelandair Sale Has Round-trip U.S.-to-Europe Flights Starting at $399

Iceland carrier Icelandair is putting flights to Europe on sale from cities across the United States starting as low as $399.

Icelandair’s “Fall Flight Frenzy” must be booked by midnight local time on Sept. 25 for travel from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2023, according to the airline. Fares are nonrefundable and include all taxes and fees.

Travelers can fly from Baltimore to Reykjavik for only $399 round-trip, to Amsterdam for only $469 round-trip, and to Dublin for $449 round-trip. Elsewhere on the East Coast, travelers can book a flight from New York to Copenhagen starting at only $447 round-trip, from Washington D.C. to Stockholm for only $490 round-trip, and from Boston to Helsinki starting at only $455 round-trip.

On the West Coast, Icelandair has flights from Seattle to Helsinki for only $585 round-trip, to Dublin for only $588 round-trip, and to Copenhagen for only $617 round-trip, as well as flights from Portland to London, Paris, and Stockholm starting at only $599 round-trip.

“Since the end of Covid travel restrictions, demand for travel to Iceland has been increasing, especially during the fall and winter season,” Michael Raucheisen, a spokesperson for Icelandair, told Travel + Leisure. “This time of year, things are typically less expensive, there are less crowds, and greater availability to explore. Plus, if you’re lucky you’ll get to see [the] Northern lights!

“If traveling beyond Iceland, you also have the opportunity to stopover, up to seven nights, at no additional airfare!” Raucheisen added of passengers who book the airline's Saga Premium class ticket. “We are excited to offer our fall sale to Iceland and beyond and we look forward to welcoming you aboard!”

Travelers who book an Economy Light ticket must stay for at least a Saturday night and can take advantage of a free stopover in Iceland for up to three nights.

Passengers are allowed to bring one carry-on bag included in the fare.