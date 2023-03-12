Travelers Love This 'Magical' Backpack That Fits Just As Much As a Carry-on — and Comes With Packing Cubes

As a shopping writer, there’s nothing I love more than a two-for-one deal. And, after seeing the thousands of five-star ratings for the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers also love a good buy-one-get-one moment. Because when you buy it, you’re not just getting a durable travel bag — you’re also getting a set of three packing cubes.

Basically, that means one purchase crosses two items off of your list before you head out on your next trip. To make things even better, there’s a special on-site coupon you can clip to help you save 10 percent on the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack. Consider this a sign to add it to your cart. However, if you've already got a set of trusty packing cubes, you can still get the backpack on its own.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $57 with on-site coupon (originally $63)

With its 40-liter capacity and 20.1-inch by 13.4-inch by 9.8-inch frame, the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack ensures that there's space for everything you need. In fact, it can even double as a carry-on if you'd prefer not to travel with a traditional spinner suitcase (or if you're trying to skip those pesky checked bag fees). According to shoppers, it can fit up to a week's worth of clothes; some were able to make it work for two-week-long trips.

You're probably wondering how these travelers can fit so much stuff inside a backpack, right? Well, it’s all thanks to the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack's thoughtful design, which features a wide, D-shaped opening that mirrors that of a suitcase. This allows you to conveniently arrange your clothes, shoes, and other essentials inside the main compartment (and have easy access to everything when you need them). Combine this spaciousness with the bag's built-in compression straps and the included packing cubes, which also help with organizing and maximizing real estate, and you're good to go.

What's more, the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack is also stocked with multiple internal and external pockets, including secure compartments for essential tech items like laptops and tablets, slip pockets for travel documents, chargers, and other tiny must-haves, and a discreet side stash pocket for valuables you'll want to keep safe but be able to grab in a hurry if needed.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $57 with on-site coupon (originally $63)

But surely, being able to stuff the backpack with all of these things is going to make it uncomfortable to carry, right? On the contrary, it's not. In addition to its supportive shoulder straps, the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack has an adjustable sternum strap with buckle closure that helps distribute the weight evenly across your shoulders, back, and torso. Plus, the backpack's shoulder straps can be tucked into a convenient zippered pouch, and you can opt to carry it briefcase-style using its side handles if that's more comfortable.

As we mentioned before, the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack has earned thousands of glowing ratings — 2,700-plus, as a matter of fact. In their five-star review, one shopper wrote, "I’ve had this bag for a few years now and have taken it on a handful of camping trips, road trips, and flights. It’s held up very well, showing no signs of wear. It’s comfortable to wear and walk around with." Another customer added, "In reality, I was able to fit nearly as much in the backpack as a regular suitcase."

Chiming in, a third reviewer said they used it as a "personal item for flights because I didn't want to pay for a carry-on. It is well-made, has multiple compartments, and it cinches to fit under a seat. I am seriously impressed with the quality of this backpack." Another shopper shared, "I filled it and went off to Europe for 2.5 weeks. It fit in the overhead bins in the plane without issue traveling Delta and Aegean Airlines.” They continued to praise its spaciousness, saying, “The bag expanded nicely when needed… it held three pairs of shoes, toiletries, a hair straightener, and clothes for one week without issue. Plus, a few odds and ends. It's a keeper."

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50

Similarly, a final traveler raved, "This bag seems to be magical. I was able to pack for an entire week's vacation, including multiple pairs of shoes, toiletries, running gear, and normal wear clothes."

Can a bag really be this good? Well, there's only one way to find out: Add the Hynes Eagle Travel Backpack to your Amazon cart today, and make sure to use the on-site coupon for extra savings.

At the time of publishing, the price was $57.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.