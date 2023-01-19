Frequent Fliers Say This Best-selling $23 Duffel Makes the Perfect Personal Item and Easily Fits Under a Plane Seat

Shoppers call it their “favorite bag for traveling.”

By
Merrell Readman
Published on January 19, 2023 07:00AM EST

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

Selecting your luggage companion for travel is no small decision. Not only should your carry-on be spacious, but it also needs to be lightweight and fit comfortably underneath your airplane seat or in the overhead compartment (and bonus if it keeps your essentials organized and easy to find, too). So what if we told you we found a bag that checks all the boxes — and is under $25?

The best-selling HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag is on sale in pink for just $23 at Amazon, and with more than 19,000 perfect ratings, it’s safe to say we may have just found your dream tote.

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $27)

Featuring six sizable internal pockets and two external pockets suitable to fit all of your travel essentials, this lightweight duffel is a best-seller at Amazon for a reason. Its portable size easily slides under traditional airplane seats for stress-free travel, and a trolley sleeve fits onto your checked-bag handle so you can breeze through the airport without struggling to carry heavy bags.

The HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag is made with high-density water-resistant material, and a dedicated pocket within the bag is suitable for wet clothing, shoes, or dirty items that you don’t want mixing in with the rest of your luggage. The double zipper is both sturdy and smooth, and adjustable shoulder straps make this bag the perfect weekend companion for shorter travel stints. While it’s currently only on sale in pink, there are 15 stunning colors to choose from that will effortlessly complement your personal style.

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Shoppers are enamored with this functional and sleek duffel, with one person calling it their “must-have travel bag” adding, “This bag was everything I needed as a personal item to travel with and more.” They also raved about the varying compartments featured within the bag, explaining that they loved the wet compartment for beach clothes and “travel-sized toiletries you are worried about leaking,” even calling it “genius.”

Another customer called it their “favorite bag for traveling,” explaining that they’ve had it for several months and “use it for everything.” They added that “this bag also functions great [as a] carry-on,” noting, “I recently had a trip across states, and this bag was perfect! There’s a sleeve on the back of the bag that allows you to place this bag on the handles of luggages. It also fits the requirements of carry-on for my Delta flight without the hassle of small carry-on luggage.”

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 

If you’re worried about a heavy duffel weighing down your shoulder, shoppers attest that you won’t have to worry about discomfort with this bag. In fact, one shopper explained that they “wore it as a cross-body and was very comfortable” adding that their “belongings were secure” throughout their international travels. As for size, one customer revealed that it “easily fits under the seat on the plane,” while another agreed, noting that their bag was “Stuffed full and fit perfectly under Southwest Airlines [seats].”

For as little as $23, the best-selling HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag is the only piece of luggage you’ll need for weekend trips, and the perfect carry-on for longer vacations. Spacious pockets, a lightweight design, and a multitude of compartments make this bag a must-have. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

