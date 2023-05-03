Hyatt Just Announced a 20% 0ff Sale at 1,000 Properties — What to Know

Hyatt is giving travelers the opportunity to save on summer getaways, with a special discount of up to 20 percent at more than 1,000 hotels for members of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, and smaller discounts for non-members.

The promotional prices are valid from May 25 to Sept. 10 and all reservations must be made before May 23 to be eligible.

(Since membership in the program is free, travelers are encouraged to join to save money and also earn loyalty benefits.)



To take advantage of the promotion, select the ‘Members Save More’ price on Hyatt’s website or app when booking. Travelers can also input a promotional code “LOCKITIN” to verify they are seeing the most discounted rates available. Hyatt points out that the discount is subject to availability, according to a release.



To provide a snapshot of the types of deals travelers can find with this promotion, Travel + Leisure put the promotion to the test. At the Park Hyatt Chicago, rooms were discounted $96 per night (the standard rate was $645, and the discounted rate was $549). On the West Coast, the Royal Palms Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona is on sale for a 20% discount (the standard rate was $181 a night, and the discounted rate at $145 a night).



Additional featured properties that are participating in the promotion include:



“With countless things to see and do, guests and members can take advantage of this offer to explore new destinations this summer – whether embarking on a transformative solo adventure, exploring urban cityscapes, indulging in beachside bliss, or gathering the family to immerse in new cultures,” Hyatt said in a statement shared with T+L.



With record levels of global travel, hotel prices have been on the rise. Nightly room rates rose 50% in January according to a February research report from travel booking site Hopper. Hopper also shared recently that airfare is expected to reach a 5-year high this summer.

