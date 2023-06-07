This New Glamping Spot in Northern California Is on a Working Winery — and Near the State's Largest Freshwater Lake

Take your family camping trips to a whole new level at Huttopia Wine Country.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Published on June 7, 2023
Aerial view of Huttopia Wine Country in California
Photo:

Courtesy of Huttopia

A camping trip is the ultimate family-friendly travel experience that gets everyone out in the wilderness. But if you’d like to elevate your next outdoor adventure, consider Huttopia’s new camping destination in Northern California.

The family-owned France-based company will debut its sixth location in North America — and second in the Golden State — on June 30. Set on the scenic 4,300-acre Six Sigma Ranch and Winery in Lake County, about two hours north of San Francisco, Huttopia Wine Country will offer travelers its signature array of kid-friendly amenities such as a swimming pool, wood and canvas tents, and a playground with games. There will also be a few experiences geared toward parents, namely wine tastings and vineyard tours.

Two men sitting outside of a cabin/tent at Huttopia Wine Country in California at nighttime

Manu Reyboz/Courtesy of Huttopia

“At Huttopia, we like being a little bit on the outskirts of things, as it feels more quiet and secluded,” Margaux Bossanne, Huttopia's brand and business development manager, told Travel + Leisure. “It’s a rural area of California that is waiting to be discovered. Farms for fresh products, some of the best wine in Northern California, sunny weather, and cool nights due to the altitude — it feels a world away but is right between Sacramento and San Francisco.”

The camp’s unique location also guarantees guests can enjoy quintessential California wine country vistas — rows of grape vines and lush oak trees stretching on idyllic rolling hills.

The camp will feature 63 one- and two-bedroom tents accommodating two to five people with amenities such as private BBQs, large decks, lounge areas, bathrooms, and kitchenettes. Shower toiletries, bed linens, blankets, and towels are also provided.

Exterior of a cabin/tent at Huttopia Wine Country in California

Courtesy of Huttopia

A custom Airstream-turned-food truck will offer snacks, made-to-order meals, and a selection of French wines and bottles by Six Sigma. Enjoy a game of corn hole or ping pong, or splash around in the solar-heated swimming pool before exploring the expansive property on an electric bike, courtesy of Huttopia. Other outdoor activities include boating in nearby Clear Lake, the state’s largest freshwater lake, and hiking.

Of course, for those 21 years of age and over, one of Huttopia Wine Country’s biggest draws will, of course, be its proximity to Napa. Calistoga is just 30 miles away. Though, as Bossane pointed out, guests can also taste right on site. “No need to drive out to go wine tasting, and [guests] might encounter a curious cow or two outside their tent on any given day,” he added.

Huttopia Wine Country will open on June 30 and close in late November. Beginning in 2024, the camp will open seasonally from March until November. Nightly rates start from $109. Learn more at canada-usa.huttopia.com.

