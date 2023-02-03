Hurtigruten’s Valentine's Day Sale Gives Couples and Solo Travelers 50% Off Sailings to the Galapagos

The sale, which must be booked by Feb. 15, is valid on Hurtigruten Expeditions Galápagos itineraries aboard the company’s MS Santa Cruz II ship sailing from March 31 through Dec. 26.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023
Santa Cruz II, Hurtigruten Expeditions
Photo: Courtesy of Hurtigruten Expeditions

Adventurous cruise line Hurtigruten wants travelers to “fall in love” with the Galapagos with a 2-for-1 sale in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Norwegian-based cruise company is putting its cruises to the islands on sale for half-price, allowing two travelers to sail for the price of one and offering solo travelers 50 percent off cruises. The sale, which must be booked by Feb. 15, is valid on Hurtigruten Expeditions Galápagos itineraries aboard the company’s MS Santa Cruz II ship sailing from March 31 through Dec. 26.

“Galápagos is one of the most fascinating destinations on this planet, and as one of Hurtigruten Expeditions’ newest destinations, we want to not only make it more accessible to American travelers but also give back to the local communities, which in this case is the unique wildlife, flora, and fauna," a Hurtigruten spokesperson told Travel + Leisure. "To celebrate that we now offer four year-round itineraries so guests can see the very best of the Galápagos and at a length that best suits them, we have a limited 2-for-1 deal on most of this year’s departures."

Travelers can book a 7-day journey through the unique islands, tracing Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution as they go and spotting amazing wildlife from sea lions, to marine iguanas, giant tortoises, and more. Or book a longer two week trip exploring more of South America before heading on to the islands themselves.

The cruise line is also offering solo travelers 50 percent off their trip as well as donating up to 100,000 to three of their wildlife and nature charity partners, the spokesperson also shared.

Hurtigruten, which first started sailing to the Galapagos last year, explores the islands aboard the MS Santa Cruz II ship, featuring a maximum guest capacity of 90 people. The ship boasts carbon-neutral operations, an onboard science corner, two hot tubs, and equipment like kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and glass-bottom boats.

Beyond the Galapagos, Hurtigruten sails to destinations all around the globe from Alaska and Antarctica, to the Caribbean, Greenland, and more. The company is also known for the Norwegian Coastal Express, which it has been sailing since 1893.

Last month, the company introduced a Northern Lights Promise, which guarantees that passengers aboard certain Hurtigruten Expedition and Coastal Express itineraries will see the aurora borealis during their trip — or they can get a second trip for free.

And for travelers looking to explore even more of the world at one time, Hurtigruten has new Pole-to-Pole voyages, which sail from the Arctic all the way down to Antarctica.

