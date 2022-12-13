Shoppers Love This Suede Crossbody Sling Bag for Hands-free Travel — and It Comes in So Many Pretty Colors

Functionality is the name of the game when it comes to travel, and any bag that allows you to maneuver through the airport hands-free while keeping your items secure is a worthwhile investment. Finding a good crossbody bag to secure your phone and passport will give you peace of mind that everything is where it should be while giving you the freedom to hold a coffee or drag your luggage without hindrance.

At the cross section between style and function falls Free People’s Hudson Sling Bag — a chic and travel-friendly accessory that can help make any trip easier by holding whatever you may need in the airport and beyond. Coming in under $100, this mid-size bag is the steal of the season.

To buy: freepeople.com, $78

Made of brushed suede with metal detailings, this bohemian-inspired sling bag provides an effortless touch to your favorite travel outfit. At 9 inches by 6 inches at its widest, this bag offers the space to hold your everyday essentials while you’re on the go. An additional zipper-secured outer pocket is the perfect size for credit cards or extra cash, and because it comes in 11 different colors ranging from neutral to bolder hues, you may not be able to stop yourself with just one bag.

The pouch is even fitted with a thick adjustable strap to easily distribute the weight of your items without causing discomfort. Shoppers confirm that this is the perfect sized bag for travel, with one writing, “I bought this for my flight to Charleston because I’m flying light,” adding, “This will hold my essentials perfectly.” In fact, it has even earned a near-perfect 4.3-star rating on Free People.

One shopper revealed their adoration for this roomy tote, writing, “I love this bag so much I’m getting another one (or two),” adding, “It’s well made and all of [my] essentials fit without overcrowding.” Another customer agreed, sharing, “I bought this in green for a trip to London to have a hands-free tourist experience and it was perfect,” continuing, “[The] size was great for what I needed and [I] got so many compliments on it.”

When investing in a pricier bag, quality is essential, and shoppers assure this bag withstands the wear and tear of both travel and daily life. One customer wrote, “The quality of the suede is immaculate. It’s thick and sturdy, and the woven belt strap is terrific quality as well.” They even noted that it “has enough space for my phone, a couple bars, and dog treats” as well as fitting their water bottle “perfectly.”

Whether you’re planning a trip and need assistance in keeping your items secure, or simply love a multifunctional accessory, the Free People Hudson Sling Bag is up to the task of fitting all you need and more for hands-free travel. If that style isn’t your perfect fit, Free People has plenty of other under-$100 options to choose from that will highlight your personal taste.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $78.

