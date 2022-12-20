This Sleek Phone Crossbody Bag Holds All of Your Essentials and Is Just $26

It makes the perfect gift for travelers of any age.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Published on December 20, 2022

Crossbody Phone Wallet
Photo:

free people

Fashion trends are always changing, but one thing you can always count on is a reliable purse. This is especially true if you’re traveling — or looking for the perfect, last-minute gift for an avid traveler. And, if that special someone happens to prefer traveling light with just their essentials, a purse like the Free People Crossbody Phone Wallet will check off all of their boxes. 

The compact, lightweight crossbody bag, which has been dubbed “very convenient” by Free People shoppers, is the ideal size for minimalist travelers looking to hit the road with their smartphone and wallet, whether it be for a concert or show, running errands, a quick sightseeing trip, etc. And, the best part is that it only costs $26. 

Crossbody Phone Wallet

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $26

The Free People Phone Wallet has a shoulder strap that adjusts to 48 inches so you can wear it crossbody style for hands-free traveling. It measures 3 inches by 4 inches and can fit up to five cards inside its main compartment, which has a secure snap closure to ensure that everything stays in place. 

What’s more, the bag has a strong, reusable adhesive backing that allows it to stick to any phone case. However you wear it, you’ll have peace of mind that your travel essentials are close by and secure. 

You can get the Free People Crossbody Phone Wallet in two colors and prints: pink python (which is a textured snakeskin pattern) and kelly green. Both options are made with a durable leather material that makes them elegant and stylish. The snap buttons add contrast with their metallic finishes, giving your travel wardrobe even more style points.

It’s also worth mentioning that the straps are removable and that you can swap them out with any of Free People’s unique and eye-catching designs — like the multicolored Beaded Strap Necklace (which is intended to be worn around your neck) or the vintage-inspired Get Roped In Strap

Crossbody Phone Wallet

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $26 

This detachable feature also allows the Phone Crossbody to double as a cardholder in your go-to purse or backpack. It can even be used to store important event tickets, train passes, travel documents, and more while you’re on the go; the possibilities are endless! 

Between its convenient design, versatile construction, and stylish exterior, there’s no denying that the Crossbody Phone Wallet will make an excellent gift for any traveler. And, if you’ve been looking to downsize from your bulky everyday purse, this compact option will definitely do the trick. Get one at Free People for just $26 today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $26. 

