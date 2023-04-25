This Editor-loved, Packable Beach Tote Takes Up ‘Zero Space’ in Your Carry-on — and It's Just $17 at Amazon

A good beach bag is one of the most pivotal items to have in your closet for warm weather, but finding one that’s easy to travel with can sometimes be a challenge. From oceanside adventures to dedicated cruise vacations, bringing a bag in your suitcase that’s well suited to hold your sunscreen, towel, and even some food without trapping sand is not to be overlooked on your packing list. However, so many bags are either too large to be folded down or simply lose their shape once they’ve been stuffed into your suitcase.

If you’ve long struggled to find a tote that’s even suitable for overpackers heading to the beach, our editors at Travel + Leisure have singlehandedly ended your search with one bag: the best-selling Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote. The best part? It’s only $17 at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $17

An effortlessly stylish take on the classic beach bag, this best-selling tote is incredibly spacious and can be rolled up into your carry-on for use throughout your tropical vacation. The bag is made out of a breathable blend of nylon and polyester, and is built with a simple no-closure design so it’s easier than ever to pack and unpack your towel and other seaside essentials. Not to mention the mesh-like material keeps your items in the bag without allowing sand to settle in any crevices.

The large size of the tote makes it perfect for full-day outings when you’re in need of a wide range of essentials, and an additional pocket on the inside of the bag is the ideal place to stow your sunscreen, phone, and sunglasses for easy access. The spacious shoulder bag even comes in 13 timeless colors so it will remain firmly in style for years to come.

This bag has been awarded more than 4,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, and has even earned approval from our editors at T+L. In fact, SVP of Commerce, Dwyer Frame, raved that on a recent trip to Florida it was “the perfect beach bag to pack in my suitcase.” She added that it “took up zero space in my carry-on, but held a lot for our busy days at the pool." Frame also shared that she loves the mesh design so she “can see what I need without having to dig through the whole bag to find sunscreen."

If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift to give to your loved ones, Frame also revealed that she is “going to buy the bag for my mom and mother-in-law for Mother’s Day.” Meanwhile, another enamored shopper referred to the tote as a “travel essential,” explaining that it’s “super easy to pack down, expands to fit everything, and is durably constructed so it didn’t fall apart, stretch, or get weird when we packed it full walking down [to] the beach.” And if you’re still not sold, one customer even claimed that the “bag expands like you wouldn’t believe,” noting that it “held four people’s belongings on a trip to the beach.”

With beach season rapidly approaching, now is the time to swap out your old tote bag for a stylish and spacious option that folds into your suitcase with ease. Whether you’re packing up gear for the whole family or are simply looking to enjoy a day alone by the sea complete with all the essentials, the best-selling Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote has room for everything you may need — and it’s only $17 at Amazon. Thanks to the bag loved by editors and frequent travelers alike, the hunt for the beach bag of your dreams is over.

