This Editor-loved, Packable Beach Tote Takes Up ‘Zero Space’ in Your Carry-on — and It's Just $17 at Amazon

Shoppers say it “expands like you wouldn’t believe.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

A good beach bag is one of the most pivotal items to have in your closet for warm weather, but finding one that’s easy to travel with can sometimes be a challenge. From oceanside adventures to dedicated cruise vacations, bringing a bag in your suitcase that’s well suited to hold your sunscreen, towel, and even some food without trapping sand is not to be overlooked on your packing list. However, so many bags are either too large to be folded down or simply lose their shape once they’ve been stuffed into your suitcase.

If you’ve long struggled to find a tote that’s even suitable for overpackers heading to the beach, our editors at Travel + Leisure have singlehandedly ended your search with one bag: the best-selling Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote. The best part? It’s only $17 at Amazon.

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17

An effortlessly stylish take on the classic beach bag, this best-selling tote is incredibly spacious and can be rolled up into your carry-on for use throughout your tropical vacation. The bag is made out of a breathable blend of nylon and polyester, and is built with a simple no-closure design so it’s easier than ever to pack and unpack your towel and other seaside essentials. Not to mention the mesh-like material keeps your items in the bag without allowing sand to settle in any crevices. 

The large size of the tote makes it perfect for full-day outings when you’re in need of a wide range of essentials, and an additional pocket on the inside of the bag is the ideal place to stow your sunscreen, phone, and sunglasses for easy access. The spacious shoulder bag even comes in 13 timeless colors so it will remain firmly in style for years to come.

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17

This bag has been awarded more than 4,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, and has even earned approval from our editors at T+L. In fact, SVP of Commerce, Dwyer Frame, raved that on a recent trip to Florida it was “the perfect beach bag to pack in my suitcase.” She added that it “took up zero space in my carry-on, but held a lot for our busy days at the pool." Frame also shared that she loves the mesh design so she “can see what I need without having to dig through the whole bag to find sunscreen."

If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift to give to your loved ones, Frame also revealed that she is “going to buy the bag for my mom and mother-in-law for Mother’s Day.” Meanwhile, another enamored shopper referred to the tote as a “travel essential,” explaining that it’s “super easy to pack down, expands to fit everything, and is durably constructed so it didn’t fall apart, stretch, or get weird when we packed it full walking down [to] the beach.” And if you’re still not sold, one customer even claimed that the “bag expands like you wouldn’t believe,” noting that it “held four people’s belongings on a trip to the beach.”

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17

With beach season rapidly approaching, now is the time to swap out your old tote bag for a stylish and spacious option that folds into your suitcase with ease. Whether you’re packing up gear for the whole family or are simply looking to enjoy a day alone by the sea complete with all the essentials, the best-selling Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote has room for everything you may need — and it’s only $17 at Amazon. Thanks to the bag loved by editors and frequent travelers alike, the hunt for the beach bag of your dreams is over. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Iâm a Travel Writer, and These Are the Comfy Shoes I Bring on Every Single Trip
I Always Pack These Comfy Shoes for Trips When I Know I'll Be on My Feet for 10+ Hours — and They're on Sale
Target Outdoor Camping Sale Tout
I’m a Camping Beginner — Here’s the Gear an Avid Camper Recommended From Target’s Big Sale
The Brand Behind T+L Readers' Favorite Travel Pants Just Launched the Perfect Flowy Pair for Summer TOUT
The Brand Behind T+L Readers' Favorite Travel Pants Just Launched the Perfect Flowy Pair for Summer
Related Articles
The Best Backpack Beach Chairs, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Backpack Beach Chairs for Every Oceanside Getaway, Tested
I Cruise All the Time, and These Are My 15 Must-haves TOUT
I’ve Been on 50+ Cruises, and These Are the 15 Things I Never Sail Without
Amazon's Most Popular New Luggage Items
I'm a Shopping Expert, and I'm Eyeing Amazon's 10 Newly Released Luggage and Travel Essentials
Travel Accessories Tout
These 15 Genius Amazon Travel Accessories Are Guaranteed to Upgrade Your Next Trip — and They’re All Under $30
Ultimate Beach Vacation Packing List
The Ultimate Beach Vacation Packing List
Best Beach Bags and Totes
The 18 Best Beach Bags and Totes of 2023
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6
TK Items Never to Pack, According to Travel Writers and Flight Attendants â and What to Bring Instead TOUT
Flight Attendants Spill Their Secrets: 14 Things You Should Never Bring on a Plane, and What to Pack Instead
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
Oprah Comfy Travel Outfit Tout
Oprah Just Wore the Comfiest Travel Outfit — and We Found Her Entire Look on Sale at Amazon
Spring Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors
22 Spring Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors
Best Underseat Luggage
The 8 Best Underseat Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Ultimate Cruise Packing List
The Ultimate Cruise Packing List
Best Away Bags
The 10 Best Away Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Ultimate Hawaii Packing List
The Ultimate Hawaii Packing List
What to Pack for NYC
The Ultimate New York City Packing List