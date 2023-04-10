Best Products Luggage + Bags How We Test and Recommend Luggage We've tested hundreds of suitcases and bags — learn more about how we evaluate these products. By Travel + Leisure Editors Travel + Leisure Editors Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey. Published on April 10, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. To date, our travel experts and editors have tested more than 500 luggage pieces — both in our New York City lab and traveling out in the world — and we've sifted through insights and reviews of each product to find you the very best gear for your trips. Below are three main types of luggage we have tested and will continue to test regularly. Click on a category below to learn more about how we evaluate items from each category and learn more about our progress. Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more. Carry-on Luggage Checked Luggage Duffels and Weekender Bags How We Test Luggage Travel & Leisure / Tamara Staples Travel & Leisure / Tamara Staples Travel & Leisure / Tamara Staples All our recommendations are based on rigorous, hands-on evaluation conducted both in our product testing lab in New York and by editors when they travel. We also interview experts in the luggage space — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their insider advice on what to look for in a piece of luggage. Based on our initial research, we scour the internet for the most popular and top-rated luggage items on the market to purchase those for our testing lab. During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag so you know every inch and ounce to account for when preparing for a trip. Next, we pack each bag with all the essentials you may need on a trip. We'll take the packed bags and maneuver or carry them around various surfaces. (Is it easy to roll over cobblestone? Can you easily carry it up the stairs?) Lastly, we test the durability of each by throwing them off of high surfaces and pushing them off tables. Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you. Below, read more about how we test and evaluate each category, and find links to our full reviews. Carry-on Luggage Every Carry-on Suitcase We've Tested: A Complete List of Our Ratings What We Test For: Capacity, design, maneuverability, durability, value Products Tested to Date: 59 Brands Tested: Amazon, Arlo Skye, Away, Beis, Bric, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Coolife, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, Hartmann, High Sierra, July, Kenneth Cole, Kipling, Level8, Lipault, Lucas, Monos, Nicole Miller, Nomad Lane, Paravel, Rimowa, Roam, Rockland, Samsonite, Steve Madden, SwissGear, TPRC, TravelPro, Tumi, Verage Price Ranges of Suitcases: $59 to $975 The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph Checked Luggage Every Checked Suitcase We've Tested: A Complete List of Our Ratings What We Test For: Capacity, design, maneuverability, durability, value Products Tested to Date: 27 Brands Tested: Amazon Basics, Arlo, Away, Beis, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, July, Kenneth Cole, Monos, Nomatic, Paravel, Patagonia, Rimowa, Roam, Samsonite, SwissTech, Travelpro, Tumi Price Range: $112 to $1,195 The 11 Best Checked Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik Duffels and Weekender Bags Every Duffel and Weekender Bag We've Tested: A Complete List of Our Ratings What We Test For: Capacity, design, portability, durability, value Products Tested to Date: 85 Brands Tested: Away, Baboon to the Moon, Beis, Bellroy, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Canway, Caraa, Carhartt, Cuyana, Dagne Dover, Dakine, Dare to Roam, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, eBags, Eddie Bauer, Gonex, Herschel, High Sierra, HYC00, J.Crew, Kipling, L.L.Bean, Land's End, Leatherology, Lipault, Lo & Sons, Made by Design, Madewell, Mark & Graham, Modoker, Monos, MZ Wallace, Narwey, OGIO, Oiwas, Olympia, Osprey, Paravel, Patagonia, Peak Design, Rains, REI, Rockland, S-Zone, Samsonite, Ted Baker, The North Face, Thule, Travelers Club, TravelPro, Tumi, Vera Bradley, Wrangler, Yeti Price Range: $12 to $1,050 The 7 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 10 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Travel + Leisure / Jessica Juliao Was this page helpful? 