How We Test and Recommend Luggage

How We Test Luggage

Travel & Leisure / Tamara Staples

Travel & Leisure / Tamara Staples

Travel & Leisure / Tamara Staples





All our recommendations are based on rigorous, hands-on evaluation conducted both in our product testing lab in New York and by editors when they travel. We also interview experts in the luggage space — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their insider advice on what to look for in a piece of luggage. Based on our initial research, we scour the internet for the most popular and top-rated luggage items on the market to purchase those for our testing lab.

During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag so you know every inch and ounce to account for when preparing for a trip. Next, we pack each bag with all the essentials you may need on a trip. We'll take the packed bags and maneuver or carry them around various surfaces. (Is it easy to roll over cobblestone? Can you easily carry it up the stairs?) Lastly, we test the durability of each by throwing them off of high surfaces and pushing them off tables.

Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.



Below, read more about how we test and evaluate each category, and find links to our full reviews.