Global Vision Awards 2023: How We Chose the Panel and Honorees

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards celebrate companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. The honorees demonstrate leadership and creative problem-solving as they take quantifiable steps to protect communities and environments around the world. It’s our hope they inspire industry colleagues and our readers to do their part.

In order to ensure that a broad spectrum of people, places, and projects were represented, we assembled a panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, retail, and non-profit sectors. The exact composition of the panel changes on an annual basis, but is always made up of thought leaders who have made concerted efforts to support more eco-friendly and socially responsible initiatives in their personal and professional lives. Each of the 13 panelists submitted a list of nominations, along with a short explanation for each pick. T+L's editors and special correspondents did the same.

Panelists were prohibited from nominating themselves or their own projects. Some panelists may be affiliated with honorees on this year's list; those honorees were chosen without regard to the makeup of the panel. All nominations were vetted by the Travel + Leisure editorial team.

The 2023 Global Vision Awards Panel

Neha Arora is the founder and managing director of tour operator Planet Abled, which organizes accessible itineraries in South and Southeast Asia.

Melissa Breyer is the editorial director of Treehugger, an editorial brand at Dotdash Meredith that focuses on sustainability.

Julia Coney is the founder of Black Wine Professionals, an organization that brings together Black members of the wine, food, and beverage industries.

Wesley Espinosa is the interim executive director of the Center for Responsible Travel.

Nina Faulhaber and Meg He are the founders and co-CEOs of sustainable clothing brand Aday.

Daniela Fernandez is the founder of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance, which aims to train and inspire youth to develop next-gen innovations to improve ocean health.

Keith Henry is president and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada.

Amanda Ho is the co-founder of Regenerative Travel, a consortium of sustainable and socially responsible hotels.

Beks Ndlovu is the founder of African Bush Camps, a luxury safari outfitter operating in Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Evita Turquoise Robinson is the CEO of Nomadness Travel Tribe, a community for Black and brown travelers.

Paul Tumpowsky is the founder and CEO of luxury travel company Skylark.

Austin Whitman is the CEO of Climate Neutral, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating carbon emissions.

With T+L's editors and special correspondents.

