I Used ChatGPT to Plan My Trip to London — Here’s How It Helped and Where It Failed

In early 2022, I agreed to copyedit a book written by GPT-3 without knowing what GPT was or how “generative artificial intelligence” worked. My naivety didn’t last long. By early 2023, ChatGPT had stormed my industry. Even now, it’s hard to say if the advent of generative artificial intelligence is akin to the invention of the World Wide Web or a modern-day Y2K scare.

Either way, there’s no denying that ChatGPT and its contemporaries are useful. I’ve asked it for help finding national parks that are wheelchair accessible and even tested it with big life questions: should I live in a small town or a big city? What does it mean to be a good parent?

With the former, ChatGPT does an excellent job at cutting through the noise that is inherent with any Google search, negating the need to sift through articles and compare recommendations. For the latter, it is annoyingly matter of fact.

To put it to the test, I decided to use the free version of ChatGPT to plan an upcoming trip to London. It’s a dramatic change from how I, as a travel writer, have ever planned a vacation. But according to an April 2023 study by Longwoods International, 32 percent of U.S. travelers will use ChatGPT to plan their next trip.

“The new generative AI search tools can save travelers a lot of time, specifically by providing an alternative to searching across multiple websites to compare options,” said Noam Toister, the CEO and co-founder of Travelier (offering "unforgettable journeys powered by tech"), in an interview with Travel + Leisure. “One recent example I can think of comes from a solo trip our COO Omer Chehmer took. He spent weeks meticulously planning a holiday to Iceland. When he returned, we gave ChatGPT the same brief, and it came up with the exact same recommendations and routes, which had taken Omer a significant investment of time to work out on his own.”

For me, using ChatGPT to plan a trip to London, which I'll be taking with my toddler this month, looked something like this:

Finding a Neighborhood

“What neighborhoods in London do you recommend for a traveler with a toddler who wants to be in a safe, central neighborhood within walking distance of public transportation and parks?” I queried ChatGPT.

It responded with a list of seven neighborhoods and an explanation for why each fit my criteria. When I saw Kensington and Marylebone on the list, I realized I had forgotten an important limitation: cost. So, I followed up with: “What would you recommend if I'm also on a budget?” To that, ChatGPT responded with seven new neighborhoods.

Concerned it didn’t take the criteria from my first question into account, I merged the two questions and asked it again. ChatGPT provided a new list, with five fresh neighborhoods and two that overlapped with the responses from my second question.

I was a little distrusting of the results — wouldn’t there be more overlap? — but it gave me two neighborhoods to target, Stratford and the outer parts of Greenwich, and the whole process took much less time than it would have taken me to sift through articles on Google.

Result: Success

Booking a Hotel

Once I had neighborhoods narrowed down, I asked: “What are the best and most affordable hotels in Brixton?”



This is where ChatGPT failed me.



It responded with: “As an AI language model, I don't have access to real-time data or the ability to browse the internet for the latest information on hotels. Therefore, I can't provide specific details about the best and most affordable hotels in Brixton at the current time” — and pointed me to websites like Booking.com and Expedia.

Toister thinks this limitation will be short-lived. “We imagine the future to be ‘one click,’ where booking your vacation will be a lot simpler and faster than it is today. AI will plan your trip for you, suggesting routes and accommodation, transportation modes, etc. based on the preferences you feed it. Then, with integrated plugins, you’ll be able to seamlessly reserve your hotel, book your bus tickets, and order a restaurant with a click of a single pay link to purchase an entire travel experience.”



But for now, I had to research hotels the old-fashioned way.

Result: Fail

Finding a Toddler-friendly Afternoon Tea

Does such a place exist? According to ChatGPT, it does. And unlike every other response I’d gotten, which included between five and 10 options, it gave me just one suggestion: The Orangery at Kensington Palace, backed up with four reasons why it was the best choice.

The advice was absolute and so unlike anything I’ve gotten from ChatGPT in the past, that I fact checked it. Plus, as Toister noted, ChatGPT results can be misleading, because “opening hours, availability, crowdedness, weather, and even safety considerations require real-time data and are subject to rapid changes.”

The current free version of ChatGPT relies on data up to and before 2021, so if The Orangery closed or changed their policy on kids, ChatGPT wouldn’t know.

In this case, my concern was unfounded. Moms around the world agree that The Orangery is a great place to have tea with a toddler. “Please don't think you can't enjoy a lovely afternoon tea with small children. It was lovely, the service was perfect, and the children enjoyed their food selections,” said one Yelp reviewer. I added it to my itinerary.

Result: Success, but double check the result

Tips for Traveling Around London

Claudio Divizia/Getty Images

When I was inquiring about budget-friendly hotels, ChatGPT casually offered up this tip: “When exploring London on a budget, consider using public transportation options like Oyster cards or contactless payment to save on travel expenses,” which led me down an Oyster-card rabbit hole. In short, an Oyster card is the cheapest way to get around London and the surrounding areas. You can buy a Visitor Oyster Card in advance and have it sent to your house, or you can buy a regular Oyster Card when you arrive at the airport. I’m opting for the latter for two reasons: 1.) you have to pay the shipping costs to get your Visitor Oyster Card, making it more expensive than the regular card, and 2.) because shipping takes 15 to 20 working days, I'd risk it coming after I left for London.

In addition to the Oyster card tip, ChatGPT offered up tons of helpful information when I asked: “Do you have any tips for travelers visiting London?”

Highlights included a list of free attractions — Tate Modern, Hyde Park, and the changing of the guard ceremony — and food markets. It also noted that “London weather can be unpredictable, so pack layers and be prepared for both rain and shine." Plus, it shared the tipping policy: "Tipping is generally appreciated but not mandatory. It's customary to leave a 10-15 percent tip in restaurants if the service charge is not included.”

Result: Success