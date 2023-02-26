This Simple Hack Lets You Shop at Costco Without a Membership

It's easier than you think.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023
A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California.
Photo:

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Ever had a hankering for a 20-pound bag of peanuts? In need of about 100 rolls of toilet paper? Or want to find new glasses, a refrigerator, a few dozen eggs, and an epic vacation all in one place? That’s where Costco comes in. But wait — you say you’re not a member? Lucky for you, there are ways to shop at Costco without a membership — including the Costco Shop Card.

As several websites found, lurking deep in the Costco website is a tiny little line that reads, “Non-members, as well as members, may use Costco Shop Cards to shop at any Costco location in the U.S., Canada, or Puerto Rico, as well as online at Costco.com and Costco.ca.”

Related: What Travelers Who Are Good With Money Don't Buy on Trips, According to Experts

That means, if you can get your hands on a Costco Shop Card, you can shop at all the Costcos you can find. But there’s a catch: Non-members are ineligible to purchase the cards, so they have to find a friend or family member to buy a card for them. Members can purchase cards in $25, $50, $100, $250, or $500 increments and gift them to friends to use in person or online. And as a bonus, Costco notes in its terms, “Costco Shop Cards may be used toward a membership and merchandise,” so maybe it's the perfect way to commit to a membership of your own. 

There is another way you can shop at Costco without a membership, and that’s by purchasing goods off its website. But again, there’s a catch. As Insider reported, anyone can shop on Costco.com. However, non-members will incur a 5 percent surcharge on their order. There are also a number of exclusive items on the site that are only available to members. 

Want to shop in store? Ask your roommate to add you to their membership. As Costco’s terms noted, “A total of two people can be on a Gold Star Membership (either regular or Executive): one Primary Member and one free household member who is over 18 and lives at the same address.” It does not stipulate that the second member needs to be a blood relative or married. Just make sure to be nice to your roomie, because they could take you off at any time. Costco added, “If you are the Primary Member, we leave it up to you to decide who receives the second card — something you can change at any time by visiting your Account Details or the membership counter at your local Costco.” 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Travel Snacks of 2023
The 15 Best Travel Snacks of 2023
A woman's hand holding a gold Amex card
7 of the Best Ways to Redeem Amex Membership Rewards Points
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
Exterior of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in southern California
How an Amtrak Train Trip Sparked a Romance, and Changed the Way I Date
Best Golf Gloves
The 18 Best Golf Gloves of 2023
Best Travel Stores
The 14 Best Travel Brands and Retailers of 2023
Small tractor unit pulling Delta Air Lines luggage trucks at Seattle Tacoma airport
Everything You Need to Know About Delta Air Lines Baggage Fees
Best Valentineâs Day Gifts
The 50 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
Best Gift Cards for Travel Lovers
The 55 Best Gift Cards for Travel Lovers in 2023
Netherlands, Amsterdam, woman writing postcards in a street cafe
7 Websites for Finding a Pen Pal Online
Beach at the Maldives, Conrad Rangali
15 Airlines That Allow You to Book Flights Now and Pay Later
Low angle view of the a small ocean town built into the hill along the coast in Oregon at sunset.
5 Biggest Mistakes to Avoid When Buying a Vacation Home, According to an Expert
15 Cute Suitcases We Found on Amazon
The 15 Cutest Suitcases to Shop on Amazon of 2023
Hawaii Beach Vacation
How to Use Your Costco Membership to Get Amazing Vacation Deals
Passenger traffic during the holidays at Leipzig-Halle Airport
15 Holiday Travel Tips for a Less Stressful Festive Season
sky club lounge delta airlines airport
How to Get Access to Delta's Sky Club Lounges