Travel Tips How to Say 'Hello' in 100 Different Languages Gearing up for a trip? Here's how to say "hello" in different languages spoken around the world. The world is becoming a smaller place. Thanks to new technology and better modes of travel, we're all able to connect faster than ever before. And that’s why learning a second language may be a great idea, especially for jet setters. “Besides the obvious convenience of being able to communicate your basic traveling needs, learning another language could be the difference between a fun vacation and a life-changing experience,” Esteban Touma, a Babbel Live Teacher and language learning expert, shares with Travel + Leisure. “Sure, you can visit some tourist spots and see the highlights, but the best way to really connect with others and experience a different culture is the language. Even maintaining basic conversations will make your host country a more welcoming place.” And if you’re an adult who’s never learned a second language, Touma says that shouldn’t stop you from trying. “It takes effort and patience, but in general, I think the reason why people think it’s hard is because it’s such a different learning experience than anything else,” Touma says. “And as adults, it’s harder for us to keep an open mind. It’s not like learning chemistry or the history of the place you’re visiting, but rather, it’s like learning how to play tennis. You can study the rules, you can practice your serves, but the best way to learn it is to go out there and swing that racket, even if at first you’ll just lob the ball and miss the court. Just try to have fun.” Don’t have time to learn an entire language before your trip? That’s OK. Just make sure to master this one word: Hello. “It’s certainly the first thing you should learn,” Touma shares. “Just approaching someone and having this, the most basic of interactions, will open you up to a new reality.” Here are 100 ways to say hello in different languages, translated by Google Translate and checked in part by our friends at Babbel, so you’re ready for wherever your travels take you next. Related: The Best Language Learning Apps to Download Before Your Next Trip 100 Ways to Say Hello in Different Languages Afrikaans: HalloWhere it’s spoken: South Africa Albanian: PërshëndetjeWhere it’s spoken: Albania, Kosovo Amharic: ሰላም (pronounced "salam")Where it’s spoken: Ethiopia Arabic: مرحبا (pronounced "marhaba") Where it’s spoken: Middle East, North Africa Armenian: Բարև (pronounced "barev")Where it’s spoken: Armenia Azerbaijani: SalamWhere it’s spoken: AzerbaijanBasque: KaixoWhere it’s spoken: Northern Spain and Southern France Bengali: নমস্কার (pronouncd "nomoshkar")Where it’s spoken: Bangladesh Bhutanese: Kuzu zangpo laWhere it’s spoken: Bhutan Bosnian: ZdravoWhere it’s spoken: Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgarian: Здравейте (pronounced "zdraveĭte") Where it’s spoken: Bulgaria Burmese: ဟယ်လို (pronounced "hailo")Where it’s spoken: Myanmar Cambodian/Khmer: ជំរាបសួរ (pronounced "chomreabsuor")Where it’s spoken: Cambodia Cantonese Chinese: 哈囉 (pronounced "ha lo") Where it’s spoken: Hong Kong, Macau Chichewa: Moni Where it’s spoken: MalawiCroatian: Bok Where it’s spoken: CroatiaCzech: AhojWhere it’s spoken: Czech Republic Danish: HejWhere it’s spoken: Denmark Dutch: HalloWhere it’s spoken: Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname English: Hello Where it’s spoken: Globally Estonian: Tere Where it’s spoken: Estonia Farsi/Persian: سلام (pronounced "salam")Where it’s spoken: Iran, Afghanistan Fijian: Bula Where it’s spoken: Fiji Finnish: Hei Where it’s spoken: Finland French: Bonjour Where it’s spoken: France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland Georgian: გამარჯობა (pronounced "gamardjoba")Where it’s spoken: Georgia German: Hallo Where it’s spoken: Germany, Austria, Switzerland Greek: Γεια σας (pronounced "geia sas") Where it’s spoken: Greece, Cyprus Hausa: Sannu Where it’s spoken: Nigeria, Niger Hawaiian: Aloha Where it’s spoken: Hawaii Hebrew: שלום (pronounced "shalom")Where it’s spoken: Israel Hmong: Nyob zooWhere it’s spoken: Southeast Asia, United States Hungarian: Szia Where it’s spoken: Hungary Icelandic: Halló Where it’s spoken: Iceland Igbo: Ndewo Where it’s spoken: Nigeria Indonesian: Halo Where it’s spoken: Indonesia Italian: Ciao Where it’s spoken: Italy Japanese: こんにちは (pronounced "konnichiwa") Where it’s spoken: Japan Kannada: ಹಲೋ (pronounced "halo") Where it’s spoken: Karnataka (India) Kazakh: Сәлеметсіз бе (pronounced "salemetsiz be") Where it’s spoken: Kazakhstan Khmu: ສະບາຍດີ (pronounced "sabaidee") Where it’s spoken: Laos Kinyarwanda: Muraho Where it’s spoken: Rwanda Kiribati: Moa oti Where it’s spoken: Kiribati Korean: 안녕하세요 (pronounced "annyeonghaseyo") Where it’s spoken: South Korea Kyrgyz: Салам (pronounced "salam") Where it’s spoken: KyrgyzstanLao: ສະບາຍດີ (pronounced "sabaidee") Where it’s spoken: Laos Latvian: Sveiki Where it’s spoken: Latvia Lithuanian: Sveiki Where it’s spoken: Lithuania Luganda: WabulaWhere it’s spoken: Uganda Macedonian: Здраво (pronounced "zdravo") Where it’s spoken: North Macedonia Malagasy: Manao ahoana Where it’s spoken: Madagascar Malay: Hai Where it’s spoken: Malaysia, Indonesia Malayalam: നമസ്കാരം (pronounced "namaskaram") Where it’s spoken: Kerala (India) Mandarin Chinese: 你好 (pronounced "nǐ hǎo") Where it’s spoken: China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia Maori: Kia ora Where it’s spoken: New Zealand Marshallese: Yokwe Where it’s spoken: Marshall Islands Mongolian: Сайн байна уу (pronounced "sain baina uu") Where it’s spoken: Mongolia Ndebele: SawubonaWhere it’s spoken: South Africa, Zimbabwe Nepali: नमस्ते (pronounced "namaste") Where it’s spoken: Nepal Norwegian: Hei Where it’s spoken: Norway Nyanja: Moni Where it’s spoken: Zambia Oromo: Akkam Where it’s spoken: EthiopiaPolish: Cześć Where it’s spoken: Poland Portuguese: Olá Where it’s spoken: Portugal, Brazil Punjabi: ਸਤ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ (pronounced "sat sri akaal") Where it’s spoken: Punjab (India and Pakistan) Romanian: Salut Where it’s spoken: Romania Russian: Здравствуйте (pronounced "zdravstvuyte") Where it’s spoken: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan Samoan: Talofa Where it’s spoken: Samoa Serbian: Здраво (pronounced "zdravo") Where it’s spoken: Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina Sesotho: Lumela (pronounced "dumela")Where it’s spoken: Lesotho Setswana: Dumela Where it’s spoken: Botswana Shona: Mhoro Where it’s spoken: Zimbabwe Sinhala: හෙලෝ (pronounced "helo") Where it’s spoken: Sri Lanka Slovak: Ahoj Where it’s spoken:Slovakia Slovenian: Živijo Where it’s spoken: Slovenia Somali: Salaam alaykum Where it’s spoken: Somalia Spanish: Hola Where it’s spoken: Spain, Latin America Sranan Tongo: Odi Where it’s spoken: Suriname Swahili: Habari Where it’s spoken: East Africa Swati: Sawubona Where it’s spoken: Swaziland Swedish: Hej Where it’s spoken: Sweden, FinlandTagalog/Filipino: Kamusta Where it’s spoken: Philippines Tahitian: Ia ora na Where it’s spoken: French Polynesia Tajik: Салом (pronounced "salam") Where it’s spoken: Tajikistan Tamil: வணக்கம் (pronounced "vanakkam") Where it’s spoken: Tamil Nadu (India), Sri Lanka Telugu: నమస్తే (pronounced "namaste") Where it’s spoken: Andhra Pradesh (India) Thai: สวัสดี (pronounced "sawatdee") Where it’s spoken: Thailand Tigrinya: ሰላም (pronounced "salam") Where it’s spoken: Eritrea Tongan: Mālō e lelei Where it’s spoken: Tonga Turkish: Merhaba Where it’s spoken: Turkey Turkmen: Salam Where it’s spoken: Turkmenistan Ukrainian: Вітаю (pronounced "vitayu")Where it’s spoken: Ukraine Urdu: سلام (pronounced "salam") Where it’s spoken: Pakistan Uzbek: Salom Where it’s spoken: Uzbekistan Vietnamese: Xin chào Where it’s spoken: Vietnam Wolof: Salam Where it’s spoken: Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania Xhosa: Molo Where it’s spoken: South Africa Xitsonga: Avuxeni Where it’s spoken: South Africa, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zimbabwe Yoruba: Bawo ni Where it’s spoken: Nigeria, Benin Zulu: Sawubona Where it’s spoken: South Africa Was this page helpful? 