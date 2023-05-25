How to Say 'Hello' in 100 Different Languages

The world is becoming a smaller place. Thanks to new technology and better modes of travel, we’re all able to connect faster than ever before. And that’s why learning a second language may be a great idea, especially for jet setters.

“Besides the obvious convenience of being able to communicate your basic traveling needs, learning another language could be the difference between a fun vacation and a life-changing experience,” Esteban Touma, a Babbel Live Teacher and language learning expert, shares with Travel + Leisure. “Sure, you can visit some tourist spots and see the highlights, but the best way to really connect with others and experience a different culture is the language. Even maintaining basic conversations will make your host country a more welcoming place.”

And if you’re an adult who’s never learned a second language, Touma says that shouldn’t stop you from trying.

“It takes effort and patience, but in general, I think the reason why people think it’s hard is because it’s such a different learning experience than anything else,” Touma says. “And as adults, it’s harder for us to keep an open mind. It’s not like learning chemistry or the history of the place you’re visiting, but rather, it’s like learning how to play tennis. You can study the rules, you can practice your serves, but the best way to learn it is to go out there and swing that racket, even if at first you’ll just lob the ball and miss the court. Just try to have fun.”

Don’t have time to learn an entire language before your trip? That’s OK. Just make sure to master this one word: Hello.

“It’s certainly the first thing you should learn,” Touma shares. “Just approaching someone and having this, the most basic of interactions, will open you up to a new reality.”

Here are 100 ways to say hello in different languages, translated by Google Translate and checked in part by our friends at Babbel, so you’re ready for wherever your travels take you next.

100 Ways to Say Hello in Different Languages

Afrikaans: Hallo

Where it’s spoken: South Africa

Albanian: Përshëndetje

Where it’s spoken: Albania, Kosovo

Amharic: ሰላም (pronounced "salam")

Where it’s spoken: Ethiopia

Arabic: مرحبا (pronounced "marhaba")

Where it’s spoken: Middle East, North Africa

Armenian: Բարև (pronounced "barev")

Where it’s spoken: Armenia

Azerbaijani: Salam

Where it’s spoken: Azerbaijan



Basque: Kaixo

Where it’s spoken: Northern Spain and Southern France

Bengali: নমস্কার (pronouncd "nomoshkar")

Where it’s spoken: Bangladesh

Bhutanese: Kuzu zangpo la

Where it’s spoken: Bhutan

Bosnian: Zdravo

Where it’s spoken: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgarian: Здравейте (pronounced "zdraveĭte")

Where it’s spoken: Bulgaria



Burmese: ဟယ်လို (pronounced "hailo")

Where it’s spoken: Myanmar

Cambodian/Khmer: ជំរាបសួរ (pronounced "chomreabsuor")

Where it’s spoken: Cambodia

Cantonese Chinese: 哈囉 (pronounced "ha lo")

Where it’s spoken: Hong Kong, Macau

Chichewa: Moni

Where it’s spoken: Malawi



Croatian: Bok

Where it’s spoken: Croatia



Czech: Ahoj

Where it’s spoken: Czech Republic

Danish: Hej

Where it’s spoken: Denmark

Dutch: Hallo

Where it’s spoken: Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname

English: Hello

Where it’s spoken: Globally

Estonian: Tere

Where it’s spoken: Estonia

Farsi/Persian: سلام (pronounced "salam")

Where it’s spoken: Iran, Afghanistan

Fijian: Bula

Where it’s spoken: Fiji

Finnish: Hei

Where it’s spoken: Finland

French: Bonjour

Where it’s spoken: France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland

Georgian: გამარჯობა (pronounced "gamardjoba")

Where it’s spoken: Georgia

German: Hallo

Where it’s spoken: Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Greek: Γεια σας (pronounced "geia sas")

Where it’s spoken: Greece, Cyprus

Hausa: Sannu

Where it’s spoken: Nigeria, Niger

Hawaiian: Aloha

Where it’s spoken: Hawaii

Hebrew: שלום (pronounced "shalom")

Where it’s spoken: Israel

Hmong: Nyob zoo

Where it’s spoken: Southeast Asia, United States

Hungarian: Szia

Where it’s spoken: Hungary

Icelandic: Halló

Where it’s spoken: Iceland

Igbo: Ndewo

Where it’s spoken: Nigeria

Indonesian: Halo

Where it’s spoken: Indonesia

Italian: Ciao

Where it’s spoken: Italy

Japanese: こんにちは (pronounced "konnichiwa")

Where it’s spoken: Japan

Kannada: ಹಲೋ (pronounced "halo")

Where it’s spoken: Karnataka (India)

Kazakh: Сәлеметсіз бе (pronounced "salemetsiz be")

Where it’s spoken: Kazakhstan

Khmu: ສະບາຍດີ (pronounced "sabaidee")

Where it’s spoken: Laos

Kinyarwanda: Muraho

Where it’s spoken: Rwanda

Kiribati: Moa oti

Where it’s spoken: Kiribati

Korean: 안녕하세요 (pronounced "annyeonghaseyo")

Where it’s spoken: South Korea

Kyrgyz: Салам (pronounced "salam")

Where it’s spoken: Kyrgyzstan



Lao: ສະບາຍດີ (pronounced "sabaidee")

Where it’s spoken: Laos

Latvian: Sveiki

Where it’s spoken: Latvia

Lithuanian: Sveiki

Where it’s spoken: Lithuania

Luganda: Wabula

Where it’s spoken: Uganda

Macedonian: Здраво (pronounced "zdravo")

Where it’s spoken: North Macedonia

Malagasy: Manao ahoana

Where it’s spoken: Madagascar

Malay: Hai

Where it’s spoken: Malaysia, Indonesia

Malayalam: നമസ്കാരം (pronounced "namaskaram")

Where it’s spoken: Kerala (India)

Mandarin Chinese: 你好 (pronounced "nǐ hǎo")

Where it’s spoken: China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia

Maori: Kia ora

Where it’s spoken: New Zealand

Marshallese: Yokwe

Where it’s spoken: Marshall Islands

Mongolian: Сайн байна уу (pronounced "sain baina uu")

Where it’s spoken: Mongolia

Ndebele: Sawubona

Where it’s spoken: South Africa, Zimbabwe

Nepali: नमस्ते (pronounced "namaste")

Where it’s spoken: Nepal

Norwegian: Hei

Where it’s spoken: Norway

Nyanja: Moni

Where it’s spoken: Zambia

Oromo: Akkam

Where it’s spoken: Ethiopia



Polish: Cześć

Where it’s spoken: Poland

Portuguese: Olá

Where it’s spoken: Portugal, Brazil

Punjabi: ਸਤ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ (pronounced "sat sri akaal")

Where it’s spoken: Punjab (India and Pakistan)

Romanian: Salut

Where it’s spoken: Romania

Russian: Здравствуйте (pronounced "zdravstvuyte")

Where it’s spoken: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan

Samoan: Talofa

Where it’s spoken: Samoa

Serbian: Здраво (pronounced "zdravo")

Where it’s spoken: Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sesotho: Lumela (pronounced "dumela")

Where it’s spoken: Lesotho

Setswana: Dumela

Where it’s spoken: Botswana

Shona: Mhoro

Where it’s spoken: Zimbabwe

Sinhala: හෙලෝ (pronounced "helo")

Where it’s spoken: Sri Lanka

Slovak: Ahoj

Where it’s spoken:Slovakia

Slovenian: Živijo

Where it’s spoken: Slovenia

Somali: Salaam alaykum

Where it’s spoken: Somalia

Spanish: Hola

Where it’s spoken: Spain, Latin America

Sranan Tongo: Odi

Where it’s spoken: Suriname

Swahili: Habari

Where it’s spoken: East Africa

Swati: Sawubona

Where it’s spoken: Swaziland

Swedish: Hej

Where it’s spoken: Sweden, Finland



Tagalog/Filipino: Kamusta

Where it’s spoken: Philippines

Tahitian: Ia ora na

Where it’s spoken: French Polynesia

Tajik: Салом (pronounced "salam")

Where it’s spoken: Tajikistan

Tamil: வணக்கம் (pronounced "vanakkam")

Where it’s spoken: Tamil Nadu (India), Sri Lanka

Telugu: నమస్తే (pronounced "namaste")

Where it’s spoken: Andhra Pradesh (India)

Thai: สวัสดี (pronounced "sawatdee")

Where it’s spoken: Thailand

Tigrinya: ሰላም (pronounced "salam")

Where it’s spoken: Eritrea

Tongan: Mālō e lelei

Where it’s spoken: Tonga

Turkish: Merhaba

Where it’s spoken: Turkey

Turkmen: Salam

Where it’s spoken: Turkmenistan

Ukrainian: Вітаю (pronounced "vitayu")

Where it’s spoken: Ukraine

Urdu: سلام (pronounced "salam")

Where it’s spoken: Pakistan

Uzbek: Salom

Where it’s spoken: Uzbekistan

Vietnamese: Xin chào

Where it’s spoken: Vietnam

Wolof: Salam

Where it’s spoken: Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania

Xhosa: Molo

Where it’s spoken: South Africa

Xitsonga: Avuxeni

Where it’s spoken: South Africa, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zimbabwe

Yoruba: Bawo ni

Where it’s spoken: Nigeria, Benin

Zulu: Sawubona

Where it’s spoken: South Africa

