This Glass House in Vermont Is Travelers' 'Favorite' Airbnb Ever — With Mirrored Walls, an Outdoor Hot Tub, and Nearby Blueberry Lake

Great things come in small packages, and no Airbnb proves that more than the Vermont Glass House.



Tucked in the middle of a verdant forest in Warren, Vermont, the glass house offers guests an awe-inspiring stay in a 200-square-foot compact and uber-efficient space.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The home, owned by husband and wife duo Katie and Zach, is actually an import from Estonia. Built by the tiny home experts at OOD House, the tiny home boasts a Scandinavian aesthetic, with light wood walls matched with espresso-hued accent cabinets and open shelving. The clean lines continue into the bathroom, where guests will find a marbled rain shower, and the distraction-free bedroom area decked out in Cozy Earth linens. And no need to worry about the cold winter nights in Vermont, as the home also comes with heated floors to keep your feet toastie.

Of course, the real star of the show is the floor-to-ceiling windows, from which guests can drink in the beautiful mountain views from every angle. The mirrored-glass windows allow guests to look out without worry of anyone looking in, and make the home feel like a part of the landscape as they reflect the old-growth trees and rolling hill views.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Outside, guests can relax in the hot tub on the deck, which also comes with two lounge chairs, all overlooking Sagebrush Mountain. And though the home comes with two private acres, guests can really hike for miles around, including to nearby Blueberry Lake for a refreshing dip.

As for what staying in the home is like, just look at its almost 100 glowing five-star reviews.

“So intimate and cozy, sleek, and minimalist,” one guest wrote. “Pictures don’t do it justice. A relaxing hot tub accompanied by a glass of wine was something out of a movie. The privacy was incredible. We felt like we were the only two people in the world.”

Courtesy of Airbnb

Another guest added, “I absolutely loved staying at this Airbnb. Definitely my favorite to date! Despite being a tiny house, it felt spacious and never cramped. The space is thoughtfully designed, even down to the decor. The bed was ultra-comfortable, the European shower was unique, and the views of the mountains were stunning. Katie and Zachary were also very responsive hosts and provided a thorough list of things to do in the area! I took a few of their suggestions (kayaking, hiking, restaurants) and was very pleased with everything. I hope I can visit again soon.”

The only word of warning we have for this house is that it boasts a 100 percent occupancy rate all year long, so travelers should book as early as possible. At the time of publishing, there were a few dates left for November and December 2023, so snag them while you can. Book on Airbnb.com starting at $400 per night.