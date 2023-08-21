This Glass House in Vermont Is Travelers' 'Favorite' Airbnb Ever — With Mirrored Walls, an Outdoor Hot Tub, and Nearby Blueberry Lake

The mirrored house is surrounded by two private acres, and guests says you'll feel like the "only people in the world."

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023
Exterior view of mirrored tiny home in Vermont with spring summer blooming in foreground
Photo:

Courtesy of Airbnb

Great things come in small packages, and no Airbnb proves that more than the Vermont Glass House.

Tucked in the middle of a verdant forest in Warren, Vermont, the glass house offers guests an awe-inspiring stay in a 200-square-foot compact and uber-efficient space. 

View of the entrance to the mirrored tiny home in Vermont with sweeping mountain views and hot tub

Courtesy of Airbnb

The home, owned by husband and wife duo Katie and Zach, is actually an import from Estonia. Built by the tiny home experts at OOD House, the tiny home boasts a Scandinavian aesthetic, with light wood walls matched with espresso-hued accent cabinets and open shelving. The clean lines continue into the bathroom, where guests will find a marbled rain shower, and the distraction-free bedroom area decked out in Cozy Earth linens. And no need to worry about the cold winter nights in Vermont, as the home also comes with heated floors to keep your feet toastie. 

Of course, the real star of the show is the floor-to-ceiling windows, from which guests can drink in the beautiful mountain views from every angle. The mirrored-glass windows allow guests to look out without worry of anyone looking in, and make the home feel like a part of the landscape as they reflect the old-growth trees and rolling hill views. 

Interior view of bed and view of mountains

Courtesy of Airbnb

Outside, guests can relax in the hot tub on the deck, which also comes with two lounge chairs, all overlooking Sagebrush Mountain. And though the home comes with two private acres, guests can really hike for miles around, including to nearby Blueberry Lake for a refreshing dip. 

As for what staying in the home is like, just look at its almost 100 glowing five-star reviews. 

“So intimate and cozy, sleek, and minimalist,” one guest wrote. “Pictures don’t do it justice. A relaxing hot tub accompanied by a glass of wine was something out of a movie. The privacy was incredible. We felt like we were the only two people in the world.”

View of hot tub and landcsape

Courtesy of Airbnb

Another guest added, “I absolutely loved staying at this Airbnb. Definitely my favorite to date! Despite being a tiny house, it felt spacious and never cramped. The space is thoughtfully designed, even down to the decor. The bed was ultra-comfortable, the European shower was unique, and the views of the mountains were stunning. Katie and Zachary were also very responsive hosts and provided a thorough list of things to do in the area! I took a few of their suggestions (kayaking, hiking, restaurants) and was very pleased with everything. I hope I can visit again soon.”

The only word of warning we have for this house is that it boasts a 100 percent occupancy rate all year long, so travelers should book as early as possible. At the time of publishing, there were a few dates left for November and December 2023, so snag them while you can. Book on Airbnb.com starting at $400 per night

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California.
Airlines Issue Waivers, Cancel Flights As Tropical Storm Hilary Drenches West Coast
Comfortable Shoe Deals Tout
The Comfy, Nurse-approved Sneakers That Never Go Out of Style Just Went on Major Sale — Prices Start at $42
Boot-Cut Compression Yoga Pants Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Live in Bootcut Yoga Pants — Here Are 12 Perfect Pairs That Go With Everything
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
This Southwest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $49 — When to Book
Children play on the beach and in the ocean near Pohaku Park in Kahana, HI
Hawaii Gov. Says Travelers Can Visit Unaffected Parts of Maui, Rest of State, Amid Wildfire Recovery
Lameeku RFID phone leash case review Tout
After I Was Pickpocketed Abroad, I Never Travel Without This RFID-blocking Crossbody Phone Case
Breathable Tank Tops One-off tout
This 3-pack of Seamless Tank Tops Is ‘Perfect for Working Out or Going Hiking’ — and They’re on Sale Now
The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7
Amazon Just Dropped Hottest End-of-Summer Travel Outfit Tout
Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' for Any End-of-summer Trip — and I'm Adding It to My Cart
Easy One-Stop Dresses and Jumpsuits Tout
​​I'm a Frequent Flier, and These Lightweight Dresses and Jumpsuits Keep Me Comfy During Travel — From $20
Large Packable Backpack One-off Tout
Travelers Are Using This Spacious Backpack As Their Carry-on for International Travel — and It’s Only $35
Upgrade Any Sneakers Into Travel-Ready Shoe Tout
This One, Simple Trick Instantly Makes Any Pair of Sneakers 'Immediately' More Comfortable
Coolife Luggage Set One-off Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Set Has ‘More Than Enough Room for a 5-day Trip’ Without Checking a Bag — and It’s on Sale
Aerial photo luxury mansion estate houses in West Palm Beach FL USA
Delta Will Soon Fly From New York to These 2 Florida Destinations — Just in Time for Winter Travel
Champion Travel-ready Sweatpants
Travelers Swear by These $15 Pajama-like Sweatpants Because They’re Perfect for ‘Long Flights and Road Trips’
Lightweight Delsey Carry-On Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Is Lightweight Enough to Lift Up 4 Flights of Stairs — and Fits 5 Days' Worth of Clothes