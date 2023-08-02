I'm an Anxious Flier, but This Trick Helps Me Stay Calm on Every Flight

This may come as a shock, but yes, professional travel writers also get flight anxiety. I fly at least twice a month for work, but have always been an anxious flier. But luckily, I've found one easy-to-use app that helps calm my nerves every time I take off. And it's entirely free.

It may come as a surprise that someone who travels all over the world for a living isn't exactly great at flying, but I get the jitters before boarding just like some 40 percent of Americans. And trust me when I say I've tried it all to combat my flight anxiety, including meditation and breathing exercises and even calling a pilot. However, there is one thing I consistently do that's helped me, and that's looking up turbulence forecasts before I fly using the Flying Calmly app.

All users need to do is download the app to their phone and pop in their flight information. Users can usually get turbulence forecasts up to 24 hours before a flight, though the app will also send alerts if the information changes.

The app then shows users a graph of their entire flight, highlighting when turbulence may occur during the journey. The app notes on its App Store page, "Our reports are based on publicly available weather data and tell you how strong the expected disturbances might be and how likely they [are to] occur." It adds the all-important disclaimer, "Please keep in mind that weather forecasts are not invariably 100 percent accurate. Always follow the instructions of the cabin crew during your flight."

One user said, the app "makes me feel like I'm in just a little more control, which is what everyone in this context wants," which is exactly how the app helps me, too. Another nervous flier added, "I love this app as it helps me relax before flying. Without it, I find it very difficult to fly and have severe anxiety. I hope it remains online for a long time."

However, Flying Calmly isn't the only app like it available. There is also Turbcast, a similar app that projects turbulence forecasts, but also provides explainers on what causes turbulence to assuage your fears. It's available in the App Store for $1.99.

Soar is available online and in an app for those looking for turbulence forecasts, lessons on getting over their fears, and even a G-force reader to show users in real-time that there is little to be afraid of in rough skies. The app is free, as are basic readings, but users can get more in-depth reports in the paid program.

And finally, there's Turbli, another free site allowing users to input their flight information and get not only turbulence forecasts, but also wind reports to show how likely an on-time or early arrival may be for their flight.

Beyond adding these apps to your arsenal of flight anxiety tools, it's also important to remember that airplanes are built to withstand extremely heavy turbulence, the kind you're very unlikely to ever encounter. As Travel + Leisure previously noted, pilot Patrick Smith explains on his site, AskThePilot.com, "A plane cannot be flipped upside-down, thrown into a tailspin, or otherwise flung from the sky by even the mightiest gust or air pocket. Conditions might be annoying and uncomfortable, but the plane is not going to crash."



