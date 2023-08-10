10 Ways to Help Maui Amid Devastating Fires

Earlier this week, quick-spreading wildfires on Maui began ripping through the western side of the island resulting in evacuations, dozens of deaths, and a warning to discourage visitors.

Videos of the fires’ devastation began circulating on social media showing towering flames shooting out of buildings and homes, as well as panicked residents fleeing both into the streets and ocean to escape the smoke and flames, in the popular tourist destination.

Aerial imagery of the devastation shows iconic landmarks like Lahaina’s famous banyan tree reduced to rubble and more than 35 people have been confirmed dead while thousands of residents have been evacuated.

While the devastation continues to unfold, here are 10 organizations that are working to provide disaster relief directly to residents.

Hawaii Red Cross

Hawaii Red Cross has shelters for evacuees set up across both Maui and Hawai’i Island, where wildfires are also displacing residents. Shelters provide food and water, as well as a safe place to stay for residents and visitors seeking refuge. In addition to monetary donations to fund shelters, the organization is also seeking neighbor island community members to become Disaster Action Team volunteers.

Maui Mutual Aid

Grassroots organization Maui Mutual Aid is collecting monetary donations to distribute to residents who have been displaced.

"All funds will be distributed as quickly as possible to vulnerable 'Ohana in need, kupuna, persons with physical disabilities, renters and those who have no insurance or are underinsured," the organization shared on Instagram.



Aloha United Way

Aloha United Way established a Maui Relief Fund where 100 percent of proceeds go directly to Maui United Way, whose partner agencies include Maui Food Bank, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

“Aloha United Way is actively coordinating efforts with Maui United Way to provide immediate relief to those affected by the fires, and we encourage those who can offer support to join us by making a donation.” John Fink, president and CEO of Aloha United Way, said in a press release.



Chef Hui

In collaboration with chefs, farmers and restaurants across all Hawaiian Islands, Chef Hui is working to cook and distribute food to displaced residents across Maui. They are seeking restaurants or businesses who may be interested in fundraising for Maui to aid in long-term relief efforts.

Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society (MHS), who shared on Instagram their shelter was already over capacity before the fires began, said they expect to see hundreds of animals in the coming days. They have asked residents with the capacity to do so, to sign up as “SOS Fosters.”

MHS has suggested those on the mainland looking to help can purchase supplies from their Amazon Wishlist, which can be delivered directly to them, or send a monetary donation.

“Pet food, pop-up kennels, and litter are pivotal to providing sustenance to animals, as staff and volunteers are putting together kits for families and animals in need,” the organization shared.

Hawaii Salvation Army

The Hawaii Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations to help fund mass meal services for displaced persons at shelters across Maui.



Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank is accepting monetary donations to help distribute food through their partnership with Maui VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) and other relief effort organizations, including the Hawaii Red Cross.



Lāhui Foundation

Established as a resource for “underrepresented and underserved communities” in Hawaii, the Lāhui Foundation is a registered nonprofit in Hawaii collecting monetary donations that will go directly to impacted residents. The organization also shared on Instagram that mainland residents trying to contact missing family members on Maui can reach out and they will check the updated manifest of survivors.

Maui Strong Fund

Created by the Hawaii Community Foundation, the Maui Strong Fund was designed “to build community resilience by providing resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.” Right now, all donations are being used to support community members affected by wildfires.

United Sommeliers Foundation

Dedicated to helping professional sommeliers in need during financial hardship, the United Sommeliers Foundation has opened emergency funding for Hawaii wildfire relief. A popular profession in Hawaii due to tourism, sommeliers can apply directly for funding and fully tax deductible monetary donations can be made online.

