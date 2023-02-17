How to Help Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria

Since a pair of massive earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria earlier this month, tens of thousands of people have been killed. In the time since the devastation, rescue and recovery efforts kicked into gear with many organizations working in the region.

The earthquake first hit as a 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday, followed by a massive 7.5 magnitude aftershock about nine hours later. Since then, the death toll has risen to more than 40,000, according to the Associated Press.

To help survivors and area residents, the work of nonprofits has been vital. Their efforts continue today, and these groups often rely on donations to do their work. Here are 10 organizations to donate to to people the people of Turkey and Syria as they recover from this devastating natural disaster.

World Central Kitchen

This organization was founded by celebrity chef José Andrés and provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Following the earthquake, the group’s relief team is working with local partners and “delivering fresh meals to families displaced and local authorities stretched thin due to the scale of the disaster.”

Donate to World Central Kitchen here.

UNICEF

The United Nations-based group provides access to basic services like water and sanitation for children and families around the world along with health care, schooling, and emergency cash assistance. The group is providing psychosocial support to children on the ground as well as distributing “essential supplies” like health supplies, blankets, clothing, and safe drinking water.

Donate to UNICEF here.

Doctors Without Borders

This organization, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, provides medical assistance all over the world, including in conflict zones. In Syria, the organization had teams on the ground in the first few hours after the earthquake. The group is also assessing needs in southern Turkey. The group has donated emergency kits, trauma kits, medical supplies, and blankets to 30 hospitals and health facilities in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

Donate to Doctors Without Borders here.

UN Refugee Agency

This organization provides everything from clean water and sanitation assistance to healthcare, shelter, blankets, and household goods to people during times of displacement. In Turkey and Syria, the group is providing emergency items, including tents, blankets, and hygiene items.

Donate the UN Refugee Agency here.

Syrian American Medical Society

This group provides medical care as well as medical education, training, and financial support to healthcare workers in Syria along with other neighboring countries. The group is on the ground treating victims and “supports at least 36 medical facilities in the affected region of northwest Syria as well as a regional office in Gaziantep, Turkey, near the epicenter of the first quake.”

Donate to the Syrian American Medical Society here.

The White Helmets

This group is made up of humanitarian volunteers who respond to catastrophic events in Syria. Following the earthquake, the group is searching for survivors and pulling people from the rubble. Donations are used to help source equipment and purchase fuel to transport injured victims.

Donate to the White Helmets here.

Save the Children

The organization focuses on helping children and their families, including providing food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance. In Turkey and Syria, the group is working to distribute tents, winterization kits, clothing, and more.

Donate to Save the Children here.

Project HOPE

This group empowers local healthcare workers all around the world. To help earthquake victims, the group is also distributing blankets, hygiene kits, and medical equipment.

Donate: Here

İhtiyaç Haritası

This Turkish organization, which translates to “Needs Map,” brings groups and individuals together with those who need help. The group is working to amass and distribute essential items to victims. People can also volunteer through the site.

Donate to İhtiyaç Haritası here.

Turkey Mozaik Foundation

This group supports vulnerable populations in Turkey “through the advancement of education, health, children’s rights, gender equality, culture & arts, and environmental sustainability.” The organization is fundraising to distribute grants to groups that are supporting victims with essentials like food and healthcare.

Donate to the Turkey Mozaik Foundation here.

