How to Help Morocco Following Devastating Earthquake

Recovery efforts are underway in Morocco following the massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country late Friday, killing more than 2,100 people, injuring thousands more, and leaving scores without a home to return to.

The quake, which Reuters reported struck in Morocco’s popular and remote High Atlas mountains just southwest of Marrakech, flattened homes across the region and left many without anything. In total, more than 300,000 people have been affected by the natural disaster, the wire service noted, citing the World Health Organization.

Efforts to locate and assist victims of the quake are continuing, but there are ways to help by donating to organizations on the ground aiding in recovery work.

These are organizations to donate to in order help relief efforts.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is currently using helicopters and 4x4 vehicles to reach hard-hit areas and provide sandwiches, fruit, and water. The group is also mobilizing a team from Spain to provide more assistance in the form of food trucks and kitchen equipment so survivors have access to fresh meals.

Donate to World Central Kitchen

The Intrepid Foundation

This group, founded by the tour operator Intrepid Travel, supports vetted partners on the ground across the globe. In Morocco, the group has partnered with two local organizations, the High Atlas Foundation and Education For All, to provide food, water, shelter, medical assistance, and more to victims.

Donate to The Intrepid Foundation

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

This humanitarian network is on the ground helping with search and rescue efforts, providing first aid, psychosocial support, and transportation to get injured victims to hospitals. The group has so far released 1 million Swiss francs (about $1.12 million) from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund to support the Moroccan Red Crescent and buy essential supplies locally.

Donate to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

GlobalGiving

This organization, which supports other local nonprofits on the ground, has created a Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund. The fund will provide everything from food, water, and medicine to shelter and temporary housing for survivors.

Donate to GlobalGiving

Doctors Without Borders

The organization, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, provides medical assistance all over the world. Following the earthquake, the group sent teams into the country to assess needs and provide medical help. Prior to the earthquake, Doctors Without Borders did not have an established presence in the country.

Donate to Doctors Without Borders

UNICEF

The United Nations-based group provides help for children and families across the globe. In Morocco, the group is ready to help with urgent needs like shelter, safe drinking water, health and medical help, and food and nutrition support as well as psychosocial support.

Donate to UNICEF

CARE

The organization, which prioritizes women and girls in its work, has worked in Morocco for more than 10 years. Following the quake, CARE is working to provide emergency water, food, shelter, and medical support to survivors.

Donate to CARE

Project HOPE

This group works to empower local healthcare workers around the world. In Morocco, the group mobilized to assist in search and rescue operations with “our local partners who have deployed emergency health workers, a surgical rescue unit and ambulances.”

Donate to Project HOPE

