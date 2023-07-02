How to Support an Anxious Flier, According to Experts

Aviophobia, or fear of flying, is diagnosed in just about 2.5 percent of the population, but generalized anxiety or nervousness around flying is far more common — it’s likely you know someone who loses sleep the days leading up to a flight. That being said, how anxious fliers present themselves varies widely.

“Anxiety about flying can range from mild to severe,” Jenny Matthews, LMFT, LADC, and owner of State of Mind Therapy, told Travel + Leisure. Matthews specializes in treating anxiety disorders, and she runs a workshop with anxious fliers both online and at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. “If someone has mild anxiety symptoms, they may feel on edge about their flight or experience nausea, but they continue to travel by plane anyway. Others with more severe flight anxiety [might experience] significant anxiety symptoms like panic attacks, difficulty breathing, and intense fear, which may lead them to avoid flying completely.”



When you’re the one experiencing these symptoms, you know your threshold and boundaries, and you communicate your own anxiety and use tools that work for you. But when you’re traveling with someone else who’s anxious about flying — whether that’s a partner, friend, parent, or child — it can feel like you’re doing all the wrong things. Asking them how you can help or support them is the first best step, Matthews said.



“Some people may want you to hold their hand and remind them to breathe, and others may want you to be completely quiet. You want to know in advance how you can support them so that you can take the guesswork out of it, and that will help you be more confident to help them through it,” Matthews said.



Doctor of psychology Elisabeth Crain agreed, and suggested travel companions do the following, too. “Don’t exacerbate [your companion’s anxiety] by talking about it more than you need to. If a flier brings it up and wants to talk about it or needs support in those moments, yes, be there. But otherwise, focus on not over-talking," she advised.



How else can you support your anxious loved ones before, during, and after a flying experience? And what happens if you’re an anxious flier yourself? Here’s what experts recommend to keep calm and carry on while in-flight.

1. Don’t try to “talk them out of it.”



Anxiety is often tied to fear, and not usually something you can overcome with just a chat. “Most anxious fliers know that they are safe, but their brain tricks them in the moment,” Matthews said. “Don't try to change their logic, just be present with them, calm, and supportive.”



2. Mentally prepare for a flight ahead of time.



“For those with severe anxiety about flying, it is critical to talk with them ahead of time, [and to make] a plan to manage their anxiety, so that they are willing to go forward with the flight,” Matthews said. “You can also encourage them to speak to their doctor about options for medication.” Both Matthews and Crain emphasize that having the anxious flier know the particulars of their flight — what seat they’re in, where it’s located in the plane, how long the flight is — will help them feel grounded in the reality of the situation.



On the day of the trip, be sure to arrive early and allow for plenty of time to check in, find your flight, and maybe even have some food. “When someone is anxious about flying, you don't want to add stress of being late to their anxiety about the flight,” says Matthews.



3. Talk to flight attendants and crew.



Matthews recommended having the anxious flier tell the flight crew that they’re anxious. If they don’t want to do so themselves, their flight companion could ask permission to share that information on the flier's behalf. “The flight crew can help make the person comfortable by answering questions and concerns, and checking in on them periodically,” Matthews explained. “I would recommend notifying the flight crew as soon as you can — you can even call the airline a few days leading up to the trip — because the flight crew is really busy during the boarding process.”



4. Validate an anxious flier's feelings and communicate rather than medicate.



Unless given a prescription by their doctor, don’t encourage an anxious flier to drink alcohol or use drugs as a means of handling their anxiety. Caffeine may even be a poor choice for some fliers. “Drinking caffeine or alcohol, while in-flight or before, can exacerbate emotional states prior to or while flying,” Crain said.



And when an anxious flier speaks up about their anxiety, come at it from a place of understanding, Matthews said. “When someone is anxious, it's important to validate how they are feeling before anything else. If you just start making suggestions, they will not feel understood, or may feel like you are not hearing them.” Matthews recommended phrases like: “It makes sense that you are feeling this way,” and, “It's okay to feel nervous, I'm right here if you need me.”



Once you have validated your travel partner’s feelings, gently see if you can redirect their attention to something else, maybe by watching a fun TV show on the entertainment system. Acknowledge that you are trying to change the subject as a way to help them, otherwise they may feel like you are ignoring them. And when suggesting an activity, Matthews said to limit yourself to one or two choices. “It can be difficult to make decisions when anxiety is heightened. So instead of asking, "What movie do you want to watch?" Try asking, "Which sounds better, X or Y?"



5. Use positive play with kids.



If you’re traveling with an anxious child, Crain suggested using play as a way to familiarize them with the experience they’ll have. Buy a toy or a set that helps you act out the airport, draw what the airport is like, or list out what they will pack for their trip. And be sure to bring comfort objects, or what Crain calls “transitional objects,” with you. “As kids start separating from mom and dad, and as they get older, they need a comfort object,” Crain said. “Whatever that object is — a special doll or stuffed animal or blanket — by all means, bring it with you on your flight.”



6. Bring all the entertainment options.



“You will want to help the anxious flier by being prepared with activities to do on the plane, to help them stay busy,” Matthews said. While most flights have in-flight entertainment, it’s not a guarantee, so make sure they pack all the things, including a book, a downloaded podcast on their phone, and so on. And before getting on the flight, make sure they have headphones so you’re not waiting for a flight attendant to provide them. And unless you’re working with a child, these are all things adults can and should prep on their own; try not to infantilize the anxious flier, and suggest they prep for themselves before the flight.



Crain also recommends, particularly for children, that you download bilateral sounds or bilateral music, which is sound that alternates between the left and right ears in headphones. This type of audio is scientifically shown to help calm anxiety, and is a simple tool to help flight anxiety.



7. Lead by example and celebrate any wins.



Once you’re on the plane, sit back and relax yourself — when you are relaxed and calm, your anxious travel companion may be better able to do the same. And it’s a good idea to celebrate any leaps or successes. Both experts encourage celebrating the flier after the flight, whether with just a high-five and a “Good job,” or a special treat. “Even if they were anxious the entire time, we want to celebrate the fact that they got through something that was really hard for them,” Matthews said. “Ask them what went well for them and what didn't go well for them. This will help them process the experience and make adjustments for the next time they fly.”



8. Allow for adjustments to post-flight plans.



“Stress and anxiety impact on our body, so it's important to allow for modifications on travel plans if needed, based on how the anxious traveler is feeling,” Matthews said. “Anxiety can make someone feel fatigued and exhausted, so they may need to rest or have a nap after the flight. They also may have not been able to eat due to their anxiety, so they may need to eat immediately after landing. Others may take awhile to get their appetite back. Just be flexible.”



9. Don’t neglect your own needs.



When you are in the helper role and supporting someone who is anxious, it's important to take care of your own needs, too — it’s the old “secure your own oxygen mask first” thing.



“If you are hungry, not well-rested or hydrated, you may not have the patience and compassion you need to help someone who is experiencing anxiety,” Matthews said. “After the flight, you may feel a range of emotions: relieved, frustrated, upset, or all of the above. Recognize how you are feeling and take care of yourself. Maybe you need some time to yourself, a nap, or to talk to someone about your feelings. If you are feeling frustrated with the anxious flier, take time to process your own feelings before talking to your travel partner about it.”



10. If you’re both anxious, make a collaborative plan ahead of time.



“If you are both anxious fliers, discuss ahead of time how you can support each other, without adding more anxiety,” Matthews said. “If you've seen the movie Bridesmaids, you may remember the scene with two anxious women on the plane; they fuel [each other’s] anxiety. Make a pact that you will not focus your conversations on how you are feeling about the flight. Choose to talk about what you want to do on your trip together, to give you both something else to focus on.”



At the end of the day, an anxious flier needs compassion and support — they’re not trying to be difficult or annoying. And while there’s plenty you can do to help support them, remind yourself that just being there is already a sign of support. “Sometimes we think we need to say and do something transformational to help someone, but most of the time it's much more simple than that,” Matthews said.