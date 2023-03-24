3 Easy Ways to Get a Better Seat on a Plane, According to an Aviation Expert

Here's how you can always have the best seat in the house.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023
Business class seats on an airplane
Photo:

Aureliy/Getty Images

A great vacation should begin the moment your plane takes off. But that means doing your due diligence to ensure you’ve reserved the best seat possible for a comfortable journey.

Already booked, but want to get an even better seat on the plane? We turned to Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com, an online travel agency dedicated to helping travelers score the best deals possible. Here are his three biggest tips you can test on your next flight.  

Want free upgrades? Enroll in airline loyalty programs. 

Though we wish we could share some magic words that will help you nab a free first-class upgrade, as Klee shares, "The days of free upgrades are largely over." But, he adds, there's still one way to snag those upgrades, and that’s by joining loyalty programs.

"These days, airlines save a few seats for their loyalty and frequent flier program members, so if [you're] not one of those people, [you] should plan to choose the best available seat within your cabin or consider some of the more affordable upgrade options available for purchase, including extra legroom economy seats on some flights."

The "best seat" depends on your needs.

Getting a "better" or even "the best" seat depends on your travel needs. Klee suggests thinking about when you’re traveling and who you’re going with before booking so you can get the seat that will aid in your comfort. 

"Seat selection is all dependent on the traveler's preference," he says. "We recommend travelers who have a red-eye flight snag a window seat if they want to sleep and not be disturbed. Those flying with children should consider bulkhead seats as these guarantee extra legroom, allowing more space for little ones to move around, while not disturbing the guests in front of them. Business travelers may want to sit on the aisle, near the front of the plane, so they can exit quickly."

This seat decision usually happens at the time of booking. However, if you didn’t get the option you’re after then, you can always approach the counter before boarding to see if there are open seats available. Or, try asking the crew upon boarding if you can swap seats during the flight. The crew will know which, if any, seats are available and are typically happy to accommodate passenger needs and wants. 

Do research on your plane’s seat map.

Not sure what your plane’s seats will even look like? Fliers can check out the plane’s map before booking. 

"On CheapAir.com, we show travelers a seat map on every selected flight so they can see what's still available and how much extra it will cost them. While some airlines don't charge for seat selection, these days, that's more the exception on domestic flights," Klee adds. He notes, on CheapAir.com, travelers can also see legroom and seat width options, as well as all the premium seating availability alongside economy when booking flights, just in case they want to upgrade. Other services provide similar results, including SeatGuru and Expert Flyer, which can help you become ultra-aware of your choices as a flier and score the best seats for you.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Varenna town during sunset in Lake Como, Italy
These Are the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to the President of American Express Travel
Bubble Bum Inflatable Booster Seat Tout
I Recommend This Portable Inflatable Booster Seat That Packs Into a Purse to Every Traveling Family I Know
A row of airplanes lined up to take off at New York JFK airport
This Airline Was the Most Punctual U.S. Carrier in 2022, According to the DOT
Rick Steves in Rossio Square in Lisbon, Portugal while filming Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Just Told Us His Top Travel Mistakes to Avoid — and His Best Piece of Travel Advice
Interior economy section of Emirates airline
These Airlines Have the Most Luxurious Economy Seats
Holidaymakers and travellers arrive at Terminal 2 of London Heathrow Airport in west London
Flying Into Heathrow May Be Cheaper in 2024 — What to Know
A group of passengers boards an airplane from the outside on a stairway
7 Things You Should Never Wear on a Plane, According to Travel Experts
Inside the Admiral's Club lounge at the DC airport
How to Use Airline Elite Status for Seat Upgrades, Free Checked Bags, Priority Check-in, and So Much More
Puerto Rican flag on a beach in San Juan
The Best Time to Visit Puerto Rico for Fewer Crowds, Better Weather, and Lower Prices
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from Dallas Love Field
How to Score Companion Passes to Get Free Flights — and Which Airlines Offer Them
Woman backpacker with hat standing at railroad station and looking to arriving train
The Best Budget Travel Tips — From Saving Money on Air Travel to Spending Less on Hotels
Uber
Getting an Uber at the Airport Is About to Get Easier and More Efficient — Here’s How
Interior of an empty airplane cabin
DOT Launches Passenger Guide to Family Seating on Airlines
Exterior view and mountain pool at Alila Ventana Big Sur
How to Hang With Surfers in a Small Beach City, See the Stunning Landscapes of Big Sur, and Savor the Best of Wine Country in One Epic California Trip
The calm ocean water lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village with palm trees lining the beach at sunset.
4 Tips for Accessible and Inclusive Travel in Hawaii, According to a Traveler With a Disability
People in line for TSA Precheck
TSA PreCheck vs. Clear: Which Should You Choose?