I Travel the World on Points — This Is the Hotel Rewards Program I'm Loyal to and Why

Loyalty programs have their benefits. Surprising, I know. My allegiance to the Hyatt program has paid off for the last three years, granting me lavish suite upgrades and impressively late checkout times. In my opinion, as someone who uses points and miles constantly to supplement travel, Hyatt delivers some of the most consistent (and generous) benefits to its program members of the major U.S. hotel chains — namely Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG.

While the World of Hyatt hotel portfolio (the official name that Hyatt uses) is undoubtedly smaller than many other international chains, the number of properties continues to expand globally. Currently, there are more than 1,250 hotels in 75 countries under the Hyatt umbrella, with luxury brands like Park Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, and Miraval.

Here’s why (and how) I stay loyal to Hyatt during my travels.

How to Earn Top-tier Hyatt Status

With most of the major hotel chains, there’s one metric that matters for elite status: nights. World of Hyatt is no different. Members who spend a certain number of nights each year at Hyatt and Hyatt-affiliated properties can earn elite status, earning benefits such as room upgrades, free breakfast, and the like. To attain the highest published Hyatt status, which the company calls Globalist, a member needs 60 nights. Alternatively, Globalist status can also be earned by hitting 100,000 base points (equivalent to $20,000 of qualifying spending) in a calendar year.

Courtesy of Hyatt

However, for the sake of simplicity, let’s focus on nights. In terms of achieving Globalist status, all stays count toward that 60-night tally, including those booked with points. Having the World of Hyatt credit card, issued by Chase, also comes in handy. As a cardholder, I automatically get five qualifying night credits each year, with an additional two qualifying night credits for every $5,000 spent on the card.

For instance, last year, I swiped and tapped my way to $15,000 on the Hyatt credit card, giving me 11 “nights” toward Globalist status. From time to time, Hyatt also offers double elite night promotions, meaning each stay at a property counts twice, making it easier to hit that lofty 60-night goal.

Pro tip: Just for having the World of Hyatt credit card open (and paying the $95 annual fee), members receive a free award night at a Category 1-4 hotel. Then, you get another free night once you spend $15,000 in a calendar year (anywhere, not just at Hyatts).

Upgrades to Luxurious Suites

Enviable suite upgrades are well within reach for top-tier Hyatt status holders — even if you’re paying for a standard room. As a Globalist guest, I’m entitled to complimentary, space-available upgrades to a suite when I check-in. Yes, that even includes some of Hyatt’s most luxurious hotels, like Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme or Alila Napa Valley, just to name a few.

Courtesy of Hyatt

Alternatively, to confirm a suite before arrival, Globalist members can earn and use up to eight suite upgrades per year. You can redeem when you book a room, as long as a “standard” suite in the hotel is available. (Hyatt hotels classify each suite as “standard” or “premium.”) Over the years, I’ve been able to score suite upgrades before arrival at hotels such as the Park Hyatt Toronto, Thompson Central Park, and Park Hyatt Saigon.

A (Very) Late Checkout Time

There’s late checkout … and then there’s late checkout as a Globalist member. While it isn’t quite The Peninsula Hotels, where you can choose your own check-out time, 4 p.m. late checkout is a guaranteed benefit at all Hyatt hotels, with resorts offering it based on availability.

Above all other perks, this is the one that gets to me to commit to World of Hyatt — it’s beyond worth it for short one- or two-night stays. On many occasions, a 4 p.m. checkout time has allowed me to see a destination for a significant portion of the day, return to the room to get refreshed, and depart to the airport for an evening flight. It’s a true game-changer and a guaranteed benefit.

Extravagant Complimentary Breakfasts

Globalist members — and their in-room guests — are given free breakfast at all Hyatt hotels, with no brand exceptions or exclusions. While this can vary from property to property, Hyatts usually offer the ability to order anything from the restaurant menu.

On a number of occasions, like at a recent stay at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, I’ve had the breakfast bill exceed $150 for two. Once you sign for the bill, the charges directly get waived from the Globalist guest folio. Some hotels even let you enjoy the free breakfast via room service at no additional cost, the ultimate morning luxury.

Waived Resort Fees on All Stays

With my status, I never have to pay resort, destination, or facility fees (or any other creative name that a property may use). All of these fees are waived for Globalist members, no matter if the stay was booked in cash or with points. In my case, this has resulted in hundreds of dollars in savings throughout the year — such as stays at Hotel 50 Bowery ($35 per night) and Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows ($51 per night).

Courtesy of Hyatt

A Special Phone Line and Concierge

White-glove service is also part of Globalist perks. Members who hit 60 nights (or 100,000 base points) get access to My Hyatt Concierge, a dedicated customer service contact who can help you with just about anything related to a Hyatt reservation or account. Not only do you get a specific email to reach out to, but you also get a special phone line to dial, should issues arise.