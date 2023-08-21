In the fashion multiverse of constant newness, nothing feels quite as relevant as a well-curated capsule wardrobe composed of timeless staples. Think jeans, a white T-shirt, a blazer, a versatile dress, and a cashmere sweater; these are items that will serve you for years and can streamline the daily process of getting dressed. And while you're traveling, it’s important to add efficiencies wherever possible so you spend less time worrying about your clothes and more time enjoying the destination.

The key is to invest in high-quality pieces that will last you for years to come. Think tote bags, blazers, and other fundamentals – invest slightly more now and reap the dividends over the years, all while minimizing valuable time spent wondering what to wear.

Having a capsule wardrobe doesn’t necessarily mean wearing the same basic uniform on repeat – pieces you love can be styled creatively with different shoes, accessories, and colors tailored to suit different occasions. You can remix the same LBD (little black dress) from day to night simply by adding heels and an evening clutch. Once you have the foundations in place, defining your style becomes a simple process.

Ahead, see our top picks for building a capsule wardrobe for travel along with expert tips and the best brands to shop, from accessible options like Everlane and Quince, to more contemporary brands such as Vince and Theory.

How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe for Travel

Invest in high-quality pieces

Like a beloved Chanel bag that is passed down through generations (or sold for a premium at a vintage boutique), it is worth investing in high-quality staples that will stand the test of time. The better the quality, the more durable and refined the item is likely to be. We suggest looking for quality materials and construction, and if it’s not a brand you trust, check reviews online. Plus, buying one hero piece per category is a sustainable, space-saving option (and we certainly need that when we’re traveling with limited suitcase space!).

Prioritize versatility

The whole concept of a capsule wardrobe is based on versatile, well-made staples, and that generally means neutral colorways and classic silhouettes. You can never go wrong with black, white, or neutral shades that can adapt to suit any ensemble and simple shapes that transcend trendiness. Nicole Wiesmann, Vice President of Design for Banana Republic, advises to “always keep it versatile with a few statement pieces.” Another excellent tip? Planning ahead. “I try on all my outfits before I pack to ensure I am bringing complete outfits, and I encourage my husband to do the same,” she says.

Choose the right fabrics

When building a capsule wardrobe for travel, look for fabrics that are wrinkle-resistant so you don’t need to worry about ironing or steaming your garments on arrival. Lyocell and Tencel are some of the best options. Also, cashmere and denim are great to pack since they rarely crease. It also depends on the climate. “When traveling, I check the weather five days before I leave and continue to check until the day I depart for the trip,” explains Wiesmann. “Weather may force you to change choices,” she adds. “If I see a summer week is turning to rain, I grab a trench for my carry on. For warmer or humid weather, I’ll grab linen pieces. I always pack a seasonless wardrobe with seasonal pieces layered in.”

Packing Checklist for a Capsule Wardrobe

Clothes

Best T-shirt: Amour Vert Eleanor Paris Rib Tee

Best Jeans: L’AGENCE Marguerite Jean



Best Blazer: Cuyana Relaxed Blazer

Best Cashmere Sweater: Cashmere Shrunken Crew by Minnie Rose

Best Dress: The Ballerina Neckline Mini Dress in Good Linen

Best Swimsuit: Zimmermann Chintz Deep U-Trim One-piece



Best Wool Coat: Vince Classic Straight Coat

Shoes

Best Sneakers: Koio Capri in Triple White



Best Boots: M.Gemi The Cristina

Best Sandals: M.M. La Fleur The Carter Slide



Best Pumps: Gigi Black Patent Pump at Scarosso

Accessories

Best Sunglasses: Celine Triomphe 01



Best Scarf: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Scarf

Best Hat: Sarah Bray Poppy Sun Hat at Aerin

Best Handbag: Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini