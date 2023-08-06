8 Tips to Help You Avoid Baggage Fees Next Time You Fly

These days, your plane ticket might not cover more than a seat on a flight. Many air travelers face a mountain of add-on fees for things like seat selection and in-flight meals. Checked bags, in particular, can be a frustrating addition — but they don't have to be. There are many ways to get around paying that checked bag fee, which can cost anywhere from $25 to $150 per bag, depending on the airline and how many bags you're checking. Unfortunately, most of the tips involve spending some amount of cash, though that price typically comes with other perks, too. Here are the best ways to avoid paying airline baggage fees — and the math you'll need to do to make sure it's worth it.

Fly Southwest.

Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer free checked bags — up to two per person, in fact. The biggest downside to flying Southwest is you don't get to pick a seat in advance, not even for a fee. Southwest has open seating, which means it's all first-come, first-served. But if you don't mind risking a middle seat, this is the best airline for those who want to check a free bag or two.

Earn elite status on an airline.

Frequent fliers who earn elite airline status receive a number of perks, usually including a free checked bag. "Those who fly regularly with an airline receive status after certain milestones, and all entry levels provide free checked luggage, though the quantity of bags will vary, as will included weight," Kyle Stewart, director of travel agency Scott & Thomas, tells Travel + Leisure. For example, Silver Medallions in Delta's SkyMiles program get one free checked bag up to 70 pounds on domestic flights in basic economy, main cabin, and Comfort+, and up to three free checked bags weighing up to 70 pounds to any destination if they're in first class or Delta One. All this said, it's generally pretty expensive to earn airline status since you typically have to spend several thousand dollars to reach it.

Get an airline credit card.

If elite status isn't within your reach, consider signing up for an airline credit card. "Airlines often let their cardmembers not only get free luggage, but also at heavier weight limits. For instance, I have a United Club credit card that allows me — and my traveling companion — two free checked bags each time I fly, at weights up to 70 pounds," travel advisor Meaghan Clawsie of Elated Escapes Travel, tells T+L. The catch here is that these credit cards do come with an annual fee, which typically starts around $100. So if you're only checking a bag on one trip per year, it might not be worth the spend. But if you're flying a few times a year with checked bags, you might save money despite the annual credit card fee. Another thing to consider is whether or not your card covers checked bags for your travel companions, too — if you're traveling with a partner or a whole family, a $100 annual fee could be recouped in a single trip if multiple people are checking bags.

Get a travel credit card.

If you're not loyal to a single airline, but rather hop around on whichever is most convenient or cheapest, consider getting a general travel credit card that offers travel credits. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card offers a $300 travel credit each year that can be applied to baggage fees. Keep in mind that these cards typically have annual fees — right now, the Chase Sapphire Reserve costs $550 per year. So are you really saving any money by signing up for this card? Well, you have to factor in all the other perks, like a Priority Pass membership for lounge access, the ability to transfer miles to airline and hotel partners, and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit.

Book a premium cabin.

While basic economy and main cabin tickets don't always come with a free checked bag, premium cabin tickets usually do. Of course, premium cabin tickets are far more expensive than checked bag fees, but you're also getting a larger seat, in-flight dining, and priority check-in and boarding.

Gate check your bag.

When flights are full, gate agents often ask passengers waiting in the boarding area if they'd like to check their bags to their final destination free of charge to free up space in the overhead bins. That's one way to avoid a baggage fee, but it does require you to pack in a carry-on bag, which kind of defeats the whole purpose of avoiding a baggage fee. But if you'd prefer to travel hands-free, then this could be a worthwhile option. Note that gate-checking your bag might not be an option if your flight is pretty empty, but it doesn't hurt to ask the gate agent anyway. Worst case, you could still bring the bag into the cabin with you.

Pay for United's baggage subscription.

United offers a baggage subscription plan that starts at $349 per year. With that base plan, the subscriber can check one standard (not oversized or overweight) bag free of charge on United flights within the continental U.S. The baggage subscription is customizable, so you can add coverage for up to eight passengers on your reservation, up the baggage limit to two standard bags per covered traveler, and expand the eligible destinations to larger regions or even the whole world. If you upgrade all three options to their top level, the annual fee is $999. You'll definitely have to do some math here to make sure the price is worth it — factor in how often you fly United, how often you check a bag, how many people you fly with, and where you're flying.

Weigh your bag at home before you travel.

This tip won't get you out of a standard baggage fee, but it will help you avoid oversized baggage fees, which can be several hundred dollars. "Before you leave for the airport, double-check the airline's bag policy and invest in a portable luggage scale to ensure no surprise fees when you arrive!" Heather Christopher, owner of HC Travel Firm, tells T+L. Always make sure you're within your airline's weight limit, which is typically 50 pounds per suitcase.

