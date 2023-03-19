This 7-digit Code Could Save You From Extra Airport Security Screenings on Every Trip

No, not every traveler needs one — but here's how to find out if you do.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek headshot
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist with expertise in aviation, meteorology, and polar regions. She was a former editor at Architectural Digest, TripAdvisor, and ArtNews.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 19, 2023
Woman handing over her passport at passport control
Photo:

Carlina Teteris/Getty Images

When you book a flight online, there's quite a bit of information you need to provide, from your email and phone number to your frequent flier number if you have one to your credit card details. It's fairly obvious as to what most of this is, but there's one piece that sometimes confuses travelers: a redress number. So, what is a redress number, and do you need one to travel? Here's what you need to know.

What is a redress number?

A redress number, formally called a Redress Control Number, is issued to travelers who are part of the Department of Homeland Security's Traveler Redress Inquiry Program (DHS TRIP). It's used to help travelers alleviate recurring security issues, whether they're regularly selected for secondary screening or have issues at the U.S. border. A redress number alerts the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) that a traveler may be incorrectly added to a security watch list, which happens on occasion.

Do you need a redress number to travel?

No, travelers do not need a redress number to travel. But if you find yourself frequently having security issues when flying or crossing the U.S. border, you may want to apply to DHS TRIP to smooth out the travel process. According to the DHS, "People who have been denied or delayed airline boarding; have been denied or delayed entry into or exit from the U.S. at a port of entry or border crossing; or have been repeatedly referred to additional (secondary) screening can file an inquiry to seek redress."

How do you get a redress number?

You can apply for a redress number at trip.dhs.gov. The website also has a helpful quiz to help you determine whether or not you need a redress number. Keep in mind you may be rejected based on your application.

Is a redress number different from a Known Traveler Number (KTN)?

On booking forms, spaces for redress numbers and KTNs are usually located near one another — or sometimes even on the same line — but they're not the same and used for different purposes. While redress numbers are used for travelers who have successfully applied to DHS TRIP, KTNs are part of the Global Entry and TSA PreCheck programs, which expedite entry at U.S. borders and TSA airport security, respectively. More travelers have KTNs than redress numbers, but it's possible to have both.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People in line for TSA Precheck
TSA PreCheck vs. Clear: Which Should You Choose?
La Compagnie aircraft
This All-business-class Airline Flies to Europe With Lie-flat Seats — Often for the Price of an Economy Ticket
Inside the Admiral's Club lounge at the DC airport
How to Use Airline Elite Status for Seat Upgrades, Free Checked Bags, Priority Check-in, and So Much More
Rick Steves in Rossio Square in Lisbon, Portugal while filming Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Just Told Us His Top Travel Mistakes to Avoid — and His Best Piece of Travel Advice
Asian family with a toddler and young child hiking together in a forest
30 Family Travel Tips From Jet-setting Parents and Industry Experts
An illustrated passport covered in stamps
You May Not Get Your Passport Stamped When Traveling to Europe Next Year — Here's Why
Travelers pass under a TSA Pre-Check checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia
Why Travelers Are Being Encouraged to Apply for TSA PreCheck Instead of Global Entry
Travel essentials, contact lenses case and toiletry kit with a pill box
Everything You Need to Know When Flying With Medicine — Including What to Do If It Gets Lost
People passing security check on the airport
7 Mistakes to Avoid When Going Through Airport Security
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport
TSA Chief Shares Which Airports Are Seeing the Biggest Increase in Crowds
Travelers pass under a sign pointing toward a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Pre-Check checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia,
TSA PreCheck Just Got Cheaper — Here’s How Much It Will Cost Now
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
What You Should and Should Not Put on Your Luggage Tag
What You Should — and Should Not — Put on Your Luggage Tag in 2023
Global Entry
Why You Should Get Global Entry and How It's Different Than TSA PreCheck (Video)
Airline passengers line up at the American Airlines ticket counter at San Francisco International Airport
Labor Day Holiday Weekend Travel Surpasses Pre-pandemic Levels for First Time, According to the TSA
William Daniels, the actor who plays Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World
'Boy Meets World' Star Who Played Mr. Feeny Just Learned a Valuable Lesson at the Airport