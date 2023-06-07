There are two types of people: those who show up to the airport hours before their flight, and those who cut it close. While we acknowledge that everyone has their own approach, we're going to have to side with the early birds if you want to ensure you don't miss your flight. Here's how early you should get to the airport — and how you can speed up your journey through the airport if you end up running behind schedule.



How Early to Get to the Airport for Domestic Flights

Most airlines recommend arriving at the airport two hours before departure for domestic flights. But this is a flexible recommendation depending on the specifics of your travel situation. For instance, regional airports typically have far smaller crowds than major international hubs, so the lines will likely be far shorter. Plus, if you've already checked in online, you're not checking a bag, and you have either TSA PreCheck or Clear, you may be able to breeze through the airport and therefore don't need to arrive as early. On the flip side, if it's a peak travel time — like a holiday or school break — lines may be longer than usual, so you'll want to allow yourself additional time.

When to Get to the Airport for International Flights

Most airlines recommend arriving at the airport three hours before departure for international flights. It's common for international flights to start boarding earlier than domestic flights (the aircraft are often larger and have higher passenger capacities), which accounts for the earlier recommendation. As with domestic flights, this number is flexible depending on your situation. You can expedite the process by checking in online, not checking a bag, and signing up for programs like TSA PreCheck. And during peak travel times, you'll likely want to give yourself extra time. Of course, whether you’re traveling on a domestic or an international flight, it’s always best to err on the side of caution to avoid missing your flight.

How to Get Through the Airport Quickly

Don't check a bag.

If you don't check a bag, you might be able to skip the check-in desk if you check in online. That eliminates one potentially long line. If you need to check a bag, consider finding a kiosk to check in and print your own tag, then heading to the self-tagged drop-off area — these lines are usually shorter than the full-service check-in lines.

See if you have priority check-in privileges.

Passengers booked in business or first class, as well as frequent fliers with elite status, are often granted priority check-in privileges, so they can use priority lanes at check-in.

Sign up for TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck is a Trusted Traveler program run by the Department of Homeland Security that allows approved members to undergo a more streamlined security process — you usually don't need to take out your laptop or liquids from your bags, nor do you have to take off your shoes or jackets. Signing up costs $85 for a five-year membership, and you'll need to undergo a background check and an interview. (You can also sign up for Global Entry, another Trusted Traveler program that allows expedited access when reentering the country, which includes TSA PreCheck.)

Sign up for Clear.

Clear is another security-expediting program, but this is a private operation — it costs $189 per year, and it lets you skip to the front of the security line in certain airports. You can pair it with TSA PreCheck for the fastest security experience.

Other Airport Travel Tips

Give yourself extra time during peak travel days and peak travel hours.

If you're traveling over the holidays, over a school break, or in the summer, get to the airport even earlier than you normally would, as there will likely be long lines everywhere. Beyond that, you'll want to consider the time of day you're traveling. The lines may be longer in the evenings at major international airports with many red-eye departures, for example.

Give yourself extra time if you're traveling with a group, especially if you're a family with small children.



It's hard to keep track of everyone and everything when you're traveling in a group — don't be rushed.

Pay attention to the cutoff times for checking bags.

Every airline sets a cutoff time for checking bags, and it typically ranges between 45 minutes to 60 minutes before departure, depending on your airline, origin airport, and final destination. If you're checking a bag, always look into the cutoff time, otherwise, you could be bumped to a later flight to accommodate your bags.

Familiarize yourself with TSA security protocols.

Going through airport security can be a stressful process — especially if there's a long line of frustrated travelers behind you urging you to hurry up. Before you go to the airport, familiarize yourself with the process, from the liquid rules (containers must be three ounces or less and fit into a single quart-sized clear bag) to what you need to remove from your bag when you put it through the X-ray machine (usually liquids, laptops, and tablets). You can find out about the process on the TSA website.

Don't forget about parking.

When you're figuring out how early you should leave for the airport, make sure you factor parking into the equation if you're taking your car. The suggested times above are from arrival at the terminal — if you park in an economy lot, you may have to wait for a shuttle to take you to the terminal, which adds to your commute.

Consider purchasing lounge access.

If you loathe the idea of getting to the airport early, consider getting a lounge membership (via a program like Priority Pass) or day pass to help you pass the time more comfortably.

