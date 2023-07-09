This Is Exactly How Airlines Choose New Routes

We asked the experts what airlines consider before launching a new route — or deciding to retire one.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023
United States of America air traffic represented by a Nasa night map of lights and planes with course line network.
Photo:

Getty Images

When you go to book a flight, there are some nonstop routes you expect to find every time. New York to Los Angeles, for example, or perhaps Chicago to Miami. But when you're considering both smaller domestic airports as well as major and minor international ones, your travel plans from A to B might include a layover or two. So, what goes into airlines' route planning?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot. Route offerings are not static, and they often change throughout the year — many airlines operate seasonal routes to accommodate travel trends. In the summer, for instance, many airlines amp up European route offerings, whether adding new cities or additional flights on established routes. And it all comes down to a team crunching all sorts of numbers to figure out which routes are not only in demand, but also profitable.

A Delta spokesperson tells Travel + Leisure that five main factors go into the selection process for new routes: demand, competitive positioning, operational feasibility, strategic value, and financial performance. And they're all very much interconnected, with the thresholds for each varying per route.

Demand is pretty straightforward — how many people want or need to fly this route? It's not likely that you'll see nonstop flights between Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania and Roswell Air Center in New Mexico, since there are not many people looking to fly that route regularly (or so we suspect). If you do need to fly between those destinations, airlines can get you there, but you'll probably need to take a layover.

Most U.S. airlines operate via the hub-and-spoke model, where you fly from a regional airport down a "spoke" to a hub airport, then from that hub airport down a different "spoke" to another regional airport. (Yes, picture a wagon wheel.) Smaller airlines might operate a point-to-point model that connects smaller airports directly, but those flights are still subject to demand. Often you'll find them flying from regional airports to popular vacation destinations like Florida.

Competitive positioning refers to an airline's standing among its competitors: in this case, on specific routes. If one airline flies a certain route regularly, will another airline be able to tap into that market? In some cases, there are plenty of passengers to go around, like those flying from London to New York. But it's up to an airline's route-planning team to figure out if they can compete successfully.

Operational feasibility takes into consideration the logistics of operating a route, such as the availability of aircraft and crew. Some particularly congested airports are subject to capacity restrictions, too; these have a slot system that permits airlines a certain number of takeoffs and landings per day. But operational feasibility also has to do with other governmental regulations, particularly for international destinations. "International routes planning, especially for a new destination, can be more complicated as we need to factor in the foreign point-of-sale demand trajectory and all the regulatory constraints for that country," a Delta spokesperson tells T+L.

Strategic value concerns a route's role in an airline's overall network, both in the short term and the long term. Even if demand for a certain route might be somewhat weak, an airline may choose to fly that route with the goal of the route becoming more in demand over time. And destinations themselves can also come into play here — some local governments may lobby for specific routes to drum up tourism, offering incentives like a big marketing push to drive ticket sales.

Finally, financial performance is pretty self-explanatory. Analysts must determine whether or not a route will turn a healthy profit, considering factors like ticket prices, load capacity, and operational costs.

Sound like a lot of work? It is! Route planning is constantly in motion with airlines. Between 2015 and 2019, Delta averaged about 50 new routes per year, and on the flip side, it suspended about 38 per year. "Delta is always planning one to five years out by networking and monitoring the market dynamics closely," says the spokesperson. "But we are also nimble on our network planning to best meet the customers' needs."

So, the next time you search for flights, think about all the work that went into planning the specific route you're booking.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Sultan Ahmed Mosqueï¼The Blue Mosque) is a historic mosque located in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkish Airlines Just Announced New Flights to Istanbul From This U.S. City
High angle shot of woman booking flight online
10 Tips to Help You Score Cheap Last-minute Flights
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
This Low-cost Airline Has 35% Off Flights to London, Amsterdam, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
An Alaska Airlines airplane in flight
Alaska Airlines Launches New Routes to Palm Springs, Miami, More
Yellow tram on the streets of Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal
10 Easiest Places in Europe to Fly Nonstop From New York
Pacaya Waterfall in Buena Vista del Rincon National Park in Costa Rica
American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights to the Caribbean, Latin America
The dining area in a American Express Centurion Lounges
The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In
Delta x LAX new terminal 3, nine gates
Delta Route From Los Angeles to London Returns This Weekend — What to Know
Airport drop off lane with taxis in the early morning
Here's How Early You Should Get to the Airport
An aerial view of the Palma de Mallorca Cathedral and other buildings in Majorca, Spain
10 Incredible Destinations in Europe You Can Fly to Nonstop From the U.S. This Summer
A general view inside Budapest Ferenc Liszt airport
What to Know About Priority Pass Memberships and Lounges
United lane flying over farm land
Everything You Need to Know About Star Alliance, the World's Largest Airline Alliance
Exterior of a JSX plane
How to Avoid Major Airports and Fly in Jets at Commercial Prices by Flying Semi-private
A JSX semi-private plane waiting with door open on a tarmac
This Semi-private Jet Company Has Flights at Commercial Prices — and Just Added In-flight Cocktail Hour, New Routes, and Super-fast Wi-Fi
Shot of Surf Air in flight
The 7 Best Semi-private Airlines to Live the Private Jet Life at Commercial Prices
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 Departing From Amsterdam
Everything You Need to Know About the SkyTeam Alliance, From Member Airlines to Loyalty Perks