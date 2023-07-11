The Breezy, Oversized Button-down Travel Shirt That Shoppers Say They Never Have to Iron Is $22 for Prime Day

What’s the most versatile travel top? It’s not a t-shirt — it’s actually a button-down shirt, and there are plenty of them on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Need help finding the perfect style? Well, then you need to check out the Hotouch Women’s Button-Down Shirt, which is currently marked down 43 percent for Prime members.

Massive savings aside, the oversized button-up blouse, which is a favorite of Travel + Leisure writers for its impressive wrinkle-resistant properties, deserves a permanent spot in your suitcase for its comfortable, lightweight construction and multipurpose design that allows it to be dressed up or down depending on your trip itinerary — what with its relaxed fitting silhouette and crisp collar. Heck, it can even be used as an elegant swim cover-up or an extra layer to stay warm on chilly flights. Trust us, the possibilities are endless.

Amazon

It’s made with a breezy polyester-spandex blend that ensures you’ll have just the right amount of stretch without sacrificing shape or structure. You can also fold the sleeves up to three-quarter length to stay cool or leave the bottom buttons undone for extra airflow (and style points).

The Hotouch Women’s Button-Down Shirt is available in 16 different colors and prints, including classic neutrals like white, beige, army green, and black, But, if you want to make a colorful statement this summer, you can opt for brighter hues such as coral pink, sky blue, purple, and light green. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

Amazon

Since gaining popularity among Amazon shoppers, the Hotouch Women’s Button- Down Shirt has earned nearly 1,000 five-star ratings for its soft, flattering, and easy-to-travel-with design. One reviewer wrote, “The shirt is very cooling and does not wrinkle. I wore this on a plane and it was the perfect shirt to wear for going on a 13-hour flight to a humid environment.” In fact, our travel writer, who swears by this shirt, raved that she wore it across Europe for three months and never had to iron it.

Chiming in, a second traveler shared, "I wore this almost daily during my Italy vacation to keep sun off my upper body and as a cover-up indoors (churches, restaurants, etc).” And given how often the customer was putting it to use, they noted that they even “rinsed it off at hotels to freshen it up and it would dry by morning.” They continued, “Amazing shirt: functional, looks good, and easy maintenance."

After dubbing it a "must-have," another shopper said, "This shirt is great. It can be worn many different ways. The fit was great, the length was what I was looking for, and it's very comfortable."

Amazon

No matter how you wear it, there's no denying that the Hotouch Women’s Button-Down Shirt will be the M.V.P. of your suitcase. Don't miss this chance to get the popular blouse on sale for Amazon Prime Day (non-members can still sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock these savings), and keep scrolling to see the other travel-ready tops that have been marked down.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21.

