Travelers Love This Airy, Oversized $28 Button-down That Doesn't Wrinkle for Summer Trips

Bonus points: It’s the perfect packing essential since it can be dressed up or down.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on June 3, 2023

Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down Shirt
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Hot summer travel calls for a wardrobe that will keep you cool and comfortable, no matter what you have on the itinerary. However, if you’re traveling with just a carry-on, it’s essential to pack items that can be worn several different ways to save precious space in your suitcase while still upholding your personal style. For this, a long-sleeved button-down is fit for the job, and once again Amazon has delivered.

Right now, the Hotouch Women’s Casual Button Down Shirt is on sale for just $28 at the retailer, and with a breathable, loose fit, this top is an affordable staple that has the potential to elevate every outfit in your suitcase this summer.

Hotouch Women's Casual Button Down Shirt

Amazon

amazon.com, $28 (originally $35)

There’s nothing that screams summer more than a lightweight button-down shirt, and this 100 percent cotton top is about to secure its spot as the most-worn item in your wardrobe this season. Not only is it designed to have a cooling, moisture-wicking effect on the skin, but this shirt also makes for the perfect beach cover-up while paired with a bikini, and even looks great year-round with denim shorts or jeans. 

While the shirt is long-sleeved, it can also be styled into a 3/4 sleeve shirt when rolled up, and is an excellent versatile option for casual day-wear and even a night out when tucked into pants. It also boasts a large front pocket that’s a great place to store your sunglasses when they’re not in use. Plus, regardless of your desired color palette, this shirt comes in 23 gorgeous, summer-ready shades, with sizes ranging from S to XXL.

Hotouch Women's Casual Button Down Shirt

Amazon

amazon.com, $28 (originally $35)

This loose-fitting shirt has garnered more than 1,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers marveling at the versatility and lightweight design of the travel essential. One customer noted that it’s “a perfect shirt for warm weather,” while another shopper shared that it “gives you that ‘put-together-without-trying’ look,” and “looks more expensive than it is.”

In fact, the oversized style can even be worn over a bathing suit to the beach, with one shopper sharing that it provides “sun protection” while being the “perfect, flowy” cover-up. And if you’re looking to enhance your travel wardrobe, another customer even revealed that this was a “great shirt for travel,” and while they “wore it all around muggy Bangkok,” it still “looked great even after being rolled up” in their backpack.

Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down Shirt

Amazon

amazon.com, $29 (originally $35)

When you’re traveling in the warmer months, finding dependable, breathable pieces that can be styled numerous ways is the best route to making the most of the space in your suitcase while staying comfortable during your outings. Thankfully, the Hotouch Casual Button Down Shirt is currently on sale at Amazon for just $28, so you can remake your vacation wardrobe with affordable pieces that are designed with the quality needed to last for years to come.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28. 

