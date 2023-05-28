These Hotels Are Making Remarkable Contributions to Their Local Communities — and Travelers Are Taking Notice

For many hotel operators, it’s no longer enough to delight visiting guests. These days, hospitality brands are deepening their efforts to serve locals.

By
Chadner Navarro
Chadner Navarro headshot
Chadner Navarro
Chadner Navarro is a writer and editor who specializes in travel, food, design, and culture. He was born in Manila, grew up in New Jersey, and travels often.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023
Modern hotel exterior in Brisbane, Australia
Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo:

Justin Nicholas/Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

The hotel in Brisbane, Australia, had all the hallmarks of a modern boutique property when it opened in December 2021. The sleek, minimalist décor with pops of color was right on trend. The rooftop bar had creative, Spanish-influenced gin and tonics. An app for guests recommended nearby shops, like the chic menswear store a block away. But Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley distinguishes itself not with these attributes but rather its Youth Xcellence Program, an initiative aimed at high school students looking to pursue careers in hospitality.

Hotel X has already hosted 15 students for a full-day immersion into the daily operations of the hotel. Some of those kids have now moved to the next stage of the program, with paid work experience in human resources, sales, and marketing. A third phase will see students move up to in-depth, paid vocational training, all conducted on site.

The ambitious program is a hallmark of Vignette Collection, a division of IHG Hotels & Resorts that launched in 2021. “This brand is for that next generation of luxury travelers and thoughtfully weaves responsibility, community, and locality together,” explains Jane Mackie, a senior vice president at IHG.

While each Vignette hotel has the freedom to develop its own initiatives, Mackie says, all the projects “build brighter futures for people in the communities our hotels call home.” They might be skills-building programs like Youth Xcellence, or hotels could instead host community events or coordinate volunteer activities. More than a dozen hotels will join Vignette in the years ahead, IHG says, including the Dona Filipa Hotel, in Portugal’s Algarve region, and properties still in the works in locations including Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Interior of a hotel in Brazil, with a mural painted on the wall
Barracuda HotelÂ & Villas, which funds social programs in Bahia, Brazil.

COURTESY OF SMALL LUXURY HOTELS OF THE WORLD

Small Luxury Hotels of the World also stepped up its community efforts in 2021 with the launch of its Considerate Collection, which highlights member properties engaged in good works. One example is Barracuda Hotel & Villas, in Brazil’s Bahia state, which has introduced the Porto de Trás Cultural Center and the Yandê Itacaré Institute, which host community programs and preserve natural riches. In Venice, another SLH hotel, Ca’ di Dio, stocks its boutique with bags and accessories from Rio Terà Social Cooperative, a group that offers job training to prison inmates and those recently released from incarceration.

These laudable efforts are as much about driving business as giving back, says Daniel Luddington, vice president of development at SLH. “Faced with the choice of two similar hotels, many travelers will opt for the more sustainable option,” he notes.

Guests sit at a long table at an outdoor dinner, at night
A community dinner at Californiaâs Cuyama Buckhorn hotel.

COURTESY OF CUYAMA BUCKHORN

Independent hotels are also making major moves. In a rural stretch of California’s Santa Barbara County, Cuyama Buckhorn has positioned itself as an unofficial town hall. The property has hosted meetings between residents and government officials to discuss topics like real estate development. “These meetings are pivotal for our small community,” says Buckhorn co-owner Ferial Sadeghian.

Another rural resort, Maple Grove Hot Springs & Retreat Center, in southeastern Idaho, has made numerous investments, starting with its solar-powered, net-zero operations. The wellness retreat hosts suicide-prevention training sessions, something general manager Jordan Menzel describes as “a huge need in our community.” The property is also helping raise awareness and funds for the Boa Ogoi Cultural Interpretive Center, which aims to erect a Shoshone-managed memorial on the site of the Bear River Massacre. “We’re normalizing a culture of stewardship,” Menzel says. “We’re blurring the lines between community, guest, and business.”

A version of this story first appeared in the May 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Hotels Lend a Hand.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Looking through purple wildflowers towards a winding road
This Little-known Valley in California Has Stunning Springtime Wildflowers and a Chic, Revamped Motel
Aerial view of the shoreline of Brazil, including thatched rooftops of a hotel
5 Hospitality Brands Leading the Way in Conscious, Environment-minded Travel
Guadalajara, Mexico, at dusk
3 Trailblazing Destinations Changing Travel for the Better
Exterior view and mountain pool at Alila Ventana Big Sur
How to Hang With Surfers in a Small Beach City, See the Stunning Landscapes of Big Sur, and Savor the Best of Wine Country in One Epic California Trip
Tokyo from the new Four Seasons at night and Kiyomizudera Kyoto
Here's What's New in Japan for Travelers Planning a Trip in 2023
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Aerial shot of coastline on Kauai
How to Make the Most of Your Trip to Kauai — State Parks, Epic Surfing, and the Largest Limestone Cave in Hawaii Included
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
201311-a-global-vision-awards
Global Vision Awards 2013
Victorian Homes and hotels line Beach Ave. in Cape May with lifesaving rescue boat on the beach.
19 Best Weekend Getaways From NYC
A surfer off the coast of Colombia
Colombia's Caribbean Coast Has Beautiful Beaches — and a Fascinating Mix of Cultures
Light Rail Line, LoDo or Lower Downtown District, Denver, Colorado
This Colorado City Sits One Mile Above Sea Level — and It's a Gateway to the Rocky Mountains
Pool at Habitas AlUla
Inside the 3D-printed Millennial Hotel Coming to Saudi Arabia This Year
200911-a-global-vision-awards
2009 Global Vision Awards
Exterior Rendering of Standard Hotel Ibiza
Standard International Has 3 New Hotels on the Way — and a Brand-new CEO