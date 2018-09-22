Sleep on a Gorgeous Lake in Thailand at This Luxury Hotel Built on Rafts (Video)

This hotel takes water beds to the next level.

At a new hotel in western Thailand, guests can either choose traditional accommodation on land — or kick things up a notch on a private floating “raft.”

Z9 Resort on Srinakarin Lake allows guests to get out and experience nature — without leaving their room. There are 15 “floating houses” that guests can book for endless water views and an unearthly tranquil environment.

Credit: Courtesy of Dersyn Studio Co., Ltd.

In order to access their floating accommodations, guests walk out on a dock and to their own private “raft.” Each room has floor-to-ceiling glass to make the most of the view. There’s an en-suite bathroom and air conditioning for when it gets too hot. Guests can also order room service if they’re determined to keep up the relaxing seclusion.

Credit: Courtesy of Dersyn Studio Co., Ltd.

Credit: Courtesy of Dersyn Studio Co., Ltd.

One of the hotel’s best perks is that guests have open access to the water. Directly from their terrace, guests can kayak out onto the lake. (And there are life vests ready to go in the closet.)

The hotel was designed by Dersyn Studio, a design firm based in Bangkok. Although it may seem like a unique aesthetic choice, the architects behind the project chose to build on water to protect the environment. By creating the floating rafts, the project could cut back on the amount of land that needed to be excavated for the hotel. The project was built with sustainable practices with discarded lumber. The ceiling are made from compressed wood flakes.

Credit: Courtesy of Dersyn Studio Co., Ltd.

Credit: Courtesy of Dersyn Studio Co., Ltd.