Party Like It's 1921 at This Historic Yosemite Lodge Celebrating Its 100th Anniversary

Things look a little different but the spirit is just the same.

The Evergreen Lodge, a historic mountain resort located on the edge of Yosemite National Park, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — and it wants you to come celebrate.

Kicking off in March, the hotel is hosting a year-long celebration that looks back at its rich history as a traveler favorite.

"When the lodge first opened in 1921, Prohibition was in full swing, which set the stage for speakeasy culture, bad booze, and creative cocktails," the hotel explained in a statement. Legend even has it that moonshine was brewed in the basement of the lodge during Prohibition. "The President at the time was a waffle fanatic, out-of-work bartenders and celebrities like Ernest Hemingway were fleeing to Cuba for fun, and dancing the Charleston decked out in flapper regalia was all the rage. Evergreen Lodge was born amidst this cultural upheaval, but it was built in large part to serve workers building the O'Shaughnessy Dam in Yosemite's Hetch Hetchy Valley. "

Today, the hotel explained, guests can still have that amount of fun while staying in one of its 88 cabins dotting the 20-acre property. Each cabin is furnished with the perfect hygge style you'd want from a park lodge like this, including historic artwork, feather pillows, and plush beds. However, it also comes with plenty of modern touches, too, including Alexa devices for in-room entertainment and music, gourmet coffee brewers, electric kettles, air conditioning, and more. For those looking for a bit more of a rustic stay, the resort also offers custom camping sites, which come fully furnished with foam mattresses, sleeping bags, pillows, lanterns, bathhouse access, and more.

As for its milestone birthday, the Evergreen Lodge will host a range of centennial events including a centennial photo contest, a "100 Ways to Celebrate Our 100th" social media promotion, a centennial adventure package, and it will even bring back some of its 1920s favorite food and beverages. Specialty cocktails available at the Tavern and Restaurant at Evergreen Lodge include the Evergreen Sazerac, the Last Word, and the Mary Pickford. Food highlights include a seasonal Waldorf salad, Hangtown fry, chicken and dumplings, and icebox Cake.

Those who want to maximize the fun can book the specially curated "Centennial Adventure Package," designed for couples and families to celebrate the historic year. The package allows for one-, two-, or three-night stays, and includes food and drink, trail-ready and keepsake items, and more.