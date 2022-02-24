One of the Country's Coolest Glamping Resorts Is in a National Monument — and It Reopens Next Week
Yonder Escalante, a stunning 20-acre private glamping resort concept in Southern Utah, is finally reopening to adventurous travelers after a seasonal pause.
According a press release issued by the resort, Yonder will welcome guests back on Mar. 1. And if you haven't heard of the resort before, now is the time to get acquainted with this glamping paradise.
Located in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and near Bryce Canyon National Park, Yonder Escalante is the perfect home base for exploration. At the resort, guests can book one of 10 newly renovated vintage airstreams, one of 22 custom-designed cabins, or bring their own rig and set up at one of its 35 RV sites, all of which include private fire pits and new picnic tables.
Though rugged, Yonder also boasts all the modern amenities guests need to feel comfortable, including an open-air lodge for socializing, a spa-inspired bathhouse for relaxation, and an adorable general store with curated provisions. The resort is also home to an oversized lounge pool and hot tub and even has its own drive-in movie theater equipped with nine restored classic cars, playing movies seven nights a week.
In addition to Yonder's existing dining offerings, which include grab-and-go sandwiches and picnic items at the general store, as well as prepackaged meal kits guests can use for cooking over the fire, guests are now able to enjoy eats from the new Yonder food truck, located outside of the main lodge. The food truck serves breakfast daily from 7-11 a.m. and dinner Friday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m. The breakfast menu includes sandwiches and French toast sticks, while the dinner menu includes treats like the signature Yonder Burger, BBQ chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and even soft-serve ice cream, which will absolutely make you feel like a kid again while staying at this playground for adults. Learn more about Yonder Escalante and book a stay here.