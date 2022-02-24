One of the Country's Coolest Glamping Resorts Is in a National Monument — and It Reopens Next Week

Yonder Escalante, a stunning 20-acre private glamping resort concept in Southern Utah, is finally reopening to adventurous travelers after a seasonal pause.

According a press release issued by the resort, Yonder will welcome guests back on Mar. 1. And if you haven't heard of the resort before, now is the time to get acquainted with this glamping paradise.

Aerial view of the airstreams and cabins at Yonder Escalante Credit: Kim & Nash Finley/Courtesy of Yonder

Interior of a cabin at Yonder Escalante Credit: Kim & Nash Finley/Courtesy of Yonder

Located in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and near Bryce Canyon National Park, Yonder Escalante is the perfect home base for exploration. At the resort, guests can book one of 10 newly renovated vintage airstreams, one of 22 custom-designed cabins, or bring their own rig and set up at one of its 35 RV sites, all of which include private fire pits and new picnic tables.

Though rugged, Yonder also boasts all the modern amenities guests need to feel comfortable, including an open-air lodge for socializing, a spa-inspired bathhouse for relaxation, and an adorable general store with curated provisions. The resort is also home to an oversized lounge pool and hot tub and even has its own drive-in movie theater equipped with nine restored classic cars, playing movies seven nights a week.

Aerial view of cabins and the pool at Yonder Escalante Credit: Kim & Nash Finley/Courtesy of Yonder

Concessions at Yonder Escalante Credit: Aleks Danielle Butman/Courtesy of Yonder